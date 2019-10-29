German dentist pulls world's longest known human tooth

A dentist from the German city of Offenbach on Tuesday received a certificate from the Guinness Book of Records for pulling the world's longest known human tooth.

Dr Max Lukas had extracted the 37.2mm (1.46-inch) giant tooth from a patient in nearby Mainz who sought help in 2018 for severe dental pain.

After pulling the oversized enamel, Lukas spent about a year submitting the necessary paperwork and having the tooth checked before the patient's tooth was listed in the Guinness Book of Records. Almost three quarters of the tooth's length was the root below the gumline.

The proud dentist said he would make space in his office for the certificate. "Every dentist in the world will read about this," daily newspaper Frankfurter Neue Zeitung reported him as saying.

kw/msh (dpa)

