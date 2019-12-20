 German Defense Ministry ′illegally′ wiped phone data of Ursula von der Leyen | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 21.12.2019

Germany

German Defense Ministry 'illegally' wiped phone data of Ursula von der Leyen

German parliamentarians are accusing the Defense Ministry of torpedoing an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in its consultant contracts. The ex-defense chief's phone was wiped after it was declared evidence.

Ursula Von der Leyen on the phone (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

The German Defense Ministry has been accused of sabotaging parliament's attempts to investigate a defense consultancy affair, after data from the official phone of former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was deleted "for security reasons," according to the ministry.

Bundestag MPs have described "annoying stalling tactics" and "a real scandal" after the Defense Ministry revealed, after months of uncertainty, that von der Leyen's old phone was wiped in August, well after the parliamentarians had applied to have it classified as evidence. German daily Die Welt reported that the admission, made by a government official during a hearing on Thursday, sparked a heated row between MPs of different parties in the Bundestag hallways.

Von der Leyen, who was plucked from Angela Merkel's cabinet and elevated to the European Commission presidency in the summer, spent millions of euros of the German defense budget on consultancy contracts, as part of efforts to re-equip the German military during her six-year tenure.

Germany's official Federal Audit Office reported that the ministry had given massive contracts to consultancy firms without first opening a competition or assessing the offers for economic value. Those reports prompted an investigation led by defense committee parliamentarians from the Greens, the socialist Left party, and the pro-business Free Democrats.

Read more: What's next for Chancellor Merkel's government?

Lost phone — er, no — lost PIN

The MPs have already gathered over 4,000 documents and questioned 30 people over the affair, but they say crucial evidence is still missing: text messages and data on von der Leyen's official phone, which has now been wiped — illegally and deliberately, according to Bundestag members.

"We have to assume that people in office destroyed evidence," Green party defense spokesman Tobias Lindner told the Funke media group. "Such actions can have have criminal relevance."

Watch video 42:36

An army on the ropes — What will happen to the Bundeswehr?

Lindner also gave an exasperated interview to public broadcaster ARD on Friday, in which he described the Defense Ministry's continued failure to produce the phone data, even though the Bundestag had declared the phone should be classified as evidence several months ago.

"First they said von der Leyen's phone could not be found, they didn't know where it was," he said. "A week ago they said it was in the ministry, but only von der Leyen knew the PIN code, and yesterday they confessed that the relevant phone data had been deleted in August."

He has now demanded that efforts be made to restore the data and demanded that von der Leyen's successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, intervene and hold the relevant officials to account: not least because the data deletion happened under her tenure, not von der Leyen's. "It can't be acceptable that the ministry continues to torpedo the investigative work of the committee," Lindner added.

In a statement to Die Welt, the ministry did not deny that the text messages on the phone were covered by the official evidence guidelines, adding that, "The Ministry of Defense has provided all the available documents that are subject to investigation."

Katrin Suder and Ursula von der Leyen (picture-alliance/dpa/B.v. Jutrczenka)

Von der Leyen appointed former consultant Katrin Suder (left) as state secretary in 2014

Potential cover-up, burned-out military

The parliamentarians believe that messages on the phone may reveal whether the minister gave instructions that broke government rules without leaving paper evidence.

Von der Leyen was German defense minister from 2013 to 2019, during which she presided over a major increase in the German defense budget, as the military struggled to cover a slew of negative headlines over equipment shortfalls and grounded aircraft.

In 2014, she appointed Katrin Suder, a former director of the multinational defense consultancy McKinsey, as state secretary to preside over the re-equipment of the German military. In 2018, Suder became chairwoman of the German government's new digitalization council.

The Defense Ministry's lucrative consultancy contracts also attracted the attention of other German authorities: last year, Berlin state prosecutors opened an investigation into whether the long-term employment of outside consultants in the ministry broke the law on "bogus self-employment."

  • Afghanistan Angela Merkel besucht ISAF Soldaten in Kunduz (Getty Images/V. Wieker)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military

    Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restrictions on the plane's use.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision

    Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center-left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    New Puma tanks for the German military came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German defense minister

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Headache for AKK?

    She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


