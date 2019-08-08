 German Defense Ministry admits huge spending on consultants | News | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German Defense Ministry admits huge spending on consultants

External consultancy cost Germany’s Defense Ministry almost as much as all 13 other ministries put together in recent months. The opposition Left party says advisers treat the military as an "El Dorado."

A German soldier

Between January and June 2019,  the German Defense Ministry and its affiliated institutions spent €155 million ($174 million) on external consultants and support services. 

The figures were revealed in response to a parliamentary request by the opposition Left part, obtained by several local media outlets Thursday.

In comparison, the 13 other German ministries had paid a combined €178 million for external services, the government admitted. The scale ranged from €48 million spent by the Transport Ministry down to a mere €293,000 outlaid by the Education Ministry. 

Under its former head Ursula von der Leyen — now designated president of the European Commission — the ministry has long faced scrutiny over equipment deficiencies and why it resorts to consultancy despite having a staff of over 20,000.

Read more: Potential pitfalls for Germany's new defense minister

Bulk spent on subordinate BWI

The main explanation for the high expenditure is the challenge posed by digitalization. That's according to Thomas Silberhorn, the parliamentary state secretary to the Defense Ministry and a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

He said the sum included €109 million spent on the German military's IT service provider, the BWI.

The government-owned company was formed in 2007 and provides logistical and administrative computer services nationwide exclusively for the Bundeswehr at 1,200 locations, including a NATO mission in Kosovo.

Watch video 42:36

An army on the ropes — What will happen to the Bundeswehr?

Scandal, says inquiry committee member

Opposition Left parliamentarian Matthias Höhn described the expenditure total as "disgraceful."

"[Former Defense Minister] von der Leyen turned the Bundeswehr into an El Dorado for external consultants," Höhn told Germany's DPA news agency.

"Now it's a question as to whether [new Defense Minister] Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will send the gold-diggers home," Höhn postulated.

Read moreNew German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer out to win over military

DPA said in July — at Höhn's request — the Finance Ministry provided consultancy data from other ministries. Initially, there was no reply from the Defense Ministry.

  • Afghanistan Angela Merkel besucht ISAF Soldaten in Kunduz (Getty Images/V. Wieker)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military

    Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restriction on the plane's use.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision

    Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    New Puma tanks for the German tanks came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German defense minister

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Headache for AKK?

    She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Bundeswehr grounds 'Tiger' helicopters due to technical fault

The German military has suspended all flights involving the aircraft. The grounding comes on the heels of two fatal incidents involving faulty German military aircraft in the past two months. (08.08.2019)  

German opposition to probe defense minister over spending scandal

Ursula von der Leyen is suspected of poor management and nepotism over her department's allocation of contracts and its decision to hire a consultant as her deputy. A parliamentary committee is set to investigate. (12.12.2018)  

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region. (25.06.2019)  

CDU's AKK aims to boost Bundeswehr budget to NATO target

Germany's defense minister plans to increase military spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product. The SPD, Merkel's coalition partners, said they would not allow Trump to dictate military spending. (22.07.2019)  

Bundeswehr - a smaller army with greater tasks

In 1990, the winners of the Second World War feared that a reunified Germany could regain military might. 25 years later, nobody is scared of the Bundeswehr. On the contrary, some are concerned by its weakness. (21.09.2015)  

New German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer out to win over military

She has only been in the role one week. Now Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is set to take her official oath as defense minister in front of the Bundestag. Germany's soldiers, as ever, remain skeptical. (24.07.2019)  

Potential pitfalls for Germany's new defense minister

For decades, Germany's Defense Ministry has been plagued by scandals, from far-right extremists in the ranks to broken military equipment. Can Merkel's heir apparent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer improve its image? (17.07.2019)  

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

Germany's military faces almost daily reports on new problems with its hardware: planes and helicopters on the ground, tanks and ships not operational. The list goes on. (01.10.2014)  

WWW links

BWI GbmH, Bundeswehr IT service enterprise (in German)

BWI provides services for NATO mission in Pristina, Kosovo

Deutschlandfunk German public radio (in German)

November 2018: Von der Leyen under pressure over consultancy contracts

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

An army on the ropes — What will happen to the Bundeswehr?  

Advertisement