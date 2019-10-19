German defense minister floats 'security zone' along Syria-Turkish border

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW Monday she would outline her plan on the fringe of a NATO military alliance meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

"My recommendation is that we establish an internationally controlled security zone in cooperation with Turkey and Russia," said Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also head of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic (CDU) party.

"This security zone would seek to resume the fight against terror and against ISIS [Islamic State militia], which has currently come to a standstill. It would also ensure that we stabilize the region so that rebuilding civilian life is once again possible, and so that those who have flied can also return voluntarily," said Kramp-Karrenbauer, adding her initiative had been coordinated with Merkel.

Her plan comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent troops on October 9 to clear Kurdish fighters inside Syria's border after US President Donald Trump declared a pullout of US troops who were assisting Kurdish forces holding Islamic State captives.

Erdogan on Tuesday is due to attend talks in Sochi, Russia, with President Vladimir Putin whose forces inside Syria back those of President Bashar Assad.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, in a separate interview with the German news agency dpa, said Germany and Europe — highly critical of Erdogan's incursion — had been too passive, behaving like "onlookers."

Germany should use its position in as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council and on the basis of existing UN resolutions to create the zone, Kramp-Karrenbauer told dpa.

This solution, she said, should make it clear that Turkey could not occupy the zone in northeastern Syria permanently — a stance contrary to international law, she added.

... more to come.