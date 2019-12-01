 German defense minister calls for extension of NATO mission in Afghanistan | News | DW | 02.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German defense minister calls for extension of NATO mission in Afghanistan

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday that she supported an extension of German participation in the NATO mission in Afghanistan. Over 1,000 German troops are currently stationed there.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer meets troops in Afghanistan (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

Germany wants to extend its participation mandate in the current NATO mission in Afghanistan, the German defense minister said on Monday.

CDU party leader and widely tipped as Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer made the announcement as she visited German troops in Mazar-e Sharif.

Read more: Germany's Afghanistan military mission: What comes next?

"As things stand today, I would say that there is a great deal to suggest that the work we have begun, and which has not yet been completed, can be continued," she said during her visit.

"It's a long road. It's a difficult road, but we can still see that progress is being made today," she added.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer views memorial to fallen soldiers in Afghanistan (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Bundeswehr mission was 'well thought-out'

Why are German troops in Afghanistan?

German troops are currently in Afghanistan under the NATO Resolute Support mission, which aims to foster peace and stability in the country. The current mandate runs out on March 31 2020, but Kramp-Karrenbauer is now eager for German forces to remain longer.

Around 1,000 German troops are currently stationed at Camp Marmal, with several more hundred stationed elsewhere in Afghanistan.

Read more: Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to US troops on Thanksgiving last week, as he announced that peace talks with the Taliban had reopened.

If these talks prove successful, they could lead to the withdrawal of many of the 16,000 NATO soldiers currently stationed in Afghanistan, including the German forces.

Watch video 00:22

AKK: 'We cannot just stand on the sidelines'

ed/ng (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Afghanistan military mission: What comes next?

The German government plans to continue its military presence in Afghanistan through 2020. But uncertainty over whether the US will withdraw its troops from the country has opposition lawmakers calling for an exit plan. (21.02.2019)  

Is Germany reassessing its role in Afghanistan?

As US and Taliban negotiators make progress in their talks on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism, Germany is mulling over a strategy to continue its engagement with the war-torn nation. (20.03.2019)  

Germany's AKK warns of Russian, Chinese influence in Balkans

During a visit to Kosovo, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has warned against Russia and China's influence in the Western Balkans. Kramp-Karrenbauer is due to travel to Afghanistan on Monday. (01.12.2019)  

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas commits to mission in Afghanistan

Maas described his visit to Afghanistan as a clear signal Germany was committed to playing its part in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. There are concerns about the effects of a reduction in the US mission. (11.03.2019)  

US-Taliban talks are back on, Donald Trump says in Afghanistan

The US president spoke of his desire to end the conflict in Afghanistan and said discussions were once again underway with the Taliban. Trump previously broke off long-anticipated talks in September. (28.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

AKK: 'We cannot just stand on the sidelines'  

Related content

Kosovo Verteidigungsministerin Kramp-Karrenbauer besucht Bundeswehrsoldaten

Germany's AKK warns of Russian, Chinese influence in Balkans 01.12.2019

During a visit to Kosovo, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has warned against Russia and China's influence in the Western Balkans. Kramp-Karrenbauer is due to travel to Afghanistan on Monday.

Tag der Bundeswehr 2018

Neo-Nazi scandal hits German elite military unit 01.12.2019

The Bundeswehr is set to suspend an officer in an elite military unit over suspected ties to right-wing extremism. Two fellow soldiers have also been accused of flashing the Hitler salute.

Deutschland Bundeswehr Rekruten vor dem Reichstagsgebäude

Conscription in Germany: Merkel's party mulls return of military service 28.11.2019

Should highschool graduates spend a year doing national service? The new leader of the Christian Democrats has floated the idea. Other European countries have reintroduced conscription, for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement