German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius looks on at a NATO defence ministers meeting
Pistorius said the German government was still finalizing its official positionImage: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS
PoliticsUkraine

German defense minister backs higher NATO spending pledge

37 minutes ago

NATO countries should spend more than a minimum 2% pledge on military needs, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says. He and NATO colleagues meeting in Brussels are being urged to speed up military aid for Kyiv.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUVQ

As defense ministers gathered in Brussels on Wednesday, Germany's Boris Pistorius said NATO countries should consider going above the defense spending threshold of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Ahead of the NATO allies' second day of talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged quicker arms deliveries, adding that Russia was in a hurry to maximize gains before supporters can bolster Ukraine against a renewed onslaught.

What the German minister said

"Just spending 2% will not be enough. It must be the basis for everything that follows," Pistorius told reporters.

Pistorius was sharing the assessment of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — that 2% should be a "lower limit" in the future. However, the defense minister said this had yet to be fully agreed upon as Berlin's official position. 

"The German government is debating that right now and will soon reach an agreement," Pistorius said.

What is being discussed in Brussels?

NATO defense ministers are debating how to adapt the 2% spending target, and whether it is sufficient given the war raging in Ukraine.

Heads of government are expected to make that decision at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

In talks on Wednesday, the allies spoke about ensuring that Ukrainian forces had the ammunition and hardware necessary to push back against renewed Russian offensives.

NATO: Ukraine offensive likely in spring

"We will provide the Ukrainians with the means to hold out and advance during the spring counter-offensive," said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Although he mentioned artillery, anti-aircraft defenses, and armor, Austin did not include combat aircraft.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Ukraine needed help rapidly, with Russia seeking to maximize its gains on the battlefield before Ukraine could be resupplied.

"That is why speed is of the essence," Zelenskyy said. "Speed in everything — adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people's lives."

The ministers also discuss membership bids by Finland and Sweden and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure after the alleged acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.

Germany's position on military spending

Germany spends significantly less than 2% on defense, with the figure for 2022 placed at 1.44%. Germany has long resisted pressure from the United States and other allies to raise its defense spending to 2% of GDP per year on defense, a commitment to which all NATO members agreed in 2006 but which Germany has yet to honor.

At their Wales summit in 2014,  NATO leaders had further agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDP within a decade, in reaction to Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea.

The coalition leading center-left Social Democrats — to which both Pistorius and  Chancellor Olaf Scholz belong — have long been opposed to higher defense spending in Germany. The position was informed in large part by Germany's history of aggression during the 20th century.

However, Scholz pledged to increase resources to the military in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine in February last year.

rc/fb (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

