German defense chief recommends international security zone in Syria

Germany's proposal for the establishment of an internationally controlled security zone in Syria would be in cooperation with Turkey and Russia, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW in an exclusive interview Monday evening.

"This security zone would seek to resume the fight against terror and against the 'Islamic State,' which has currently come to a standstill," she said. "It would also ensure that we stabilize the region so that rebuilding civilian life is once again possible, and so that those who have fled can also return voluntarily."

Europe must 'come up with our own recommendations and initiate discussions'

The defense minister and leader of Germany's ruling conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) added that longtime chancellor, Angela Merkel, had already been informed of the recommendation, and that she has the backing of defense and foreign policy experts within her own party.

Any recommendation, however, must first be adopted by both the German cabinet and its parliament, the Bundestag.

"But we can't only talk about this," Kramp-Karrenbauer stressed. "Europe cannot simply be an onlooker. We also have to come up with our own recommendations and initiate discussions."

Resume the fight against extremist terrorism

The goal of the proposed security zone is to resume the fight against Islamic terror that has come to a standstill since Turkey's offensive in northern Syria began last week against the Kurdish YPG militia, a crucial faction within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-led coalition in the fight against "Islamic State."

The situation in northern Syria is one that "directly concerns the security interests of Europe and the security interests of Germany," Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW. "In my opinion, it requires a stronger European initiative."

Last week, Merkel proposed a summit with France, the United Kingdom and Turkey to discuss the escalating situation in northern Syria. At least 160,000 civilians have been displaced since the October 9 incursion, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Now, Kramp-Karrenbauer is calling for concrete recommendations for a security zone to be worked out within the longstanding Franco-German Defense and Security Council, together with the UK.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Kurdish families in search of safety According to UN sources almost 200,000 people have become IDPs (internally displaced people) since Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish-controlled territories on October 9. Many Kurds have reportedly tried to cross the border to seek shelter in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but only those who can produce an Iraqi-Kurdish resident card are allowed to cross.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Men alone Many villages in Syria's northeast have nearly emptied of people over the last week. Women and children in towns close Turkey have been heading further inland, to Hassakeh, leaving the border region inhabited almost only by men. "Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in Hassakeh due to the massive flux of people, so we decided to stay," Suna, a mother of three children told DW.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Life has gone elsewhere The once lively bazaar in Amuda has turned into a gloomy place where just a few men gather. Many shops have folded since the Turkish invasion began, and those which remain open sell products at hardly affordable prizes due to the collapse of the Syrian currency. Shelling form the other side of the frontier usually starts at dawn, so those who remain in the town hardly venture outside at night.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Back in town Coexistence between the Syrian Kurdish administration and President Bashar Assad's regime in Qamishli, the main city in the country's northeast, has been tense since the Syrian civil war started in 2011. The recent deal between the two sides involves a redeployment of Syrian troops along the Turkish border. It is unclear who will be in control of the region in the short term.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Fighting on two fronts While Kurdish combat units fight against the Turkish army and Ankara-backed militants, it's still unclear what the Syrian Kurdish fighters' status will be since reaching out to Assad for support. "We will keep controlling the area as we've done until today, there will be no substantial changes other than a joint command in certain border areas," officials told DW.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Uncertainty reigns Syrian Kurds feel betrayed since the US president decided to pull out all remaining troops. Many told DW they felt relief that the Kurdish fighters had struck a deal with the Syrian regime to control the border areas as it could prevent Turkey from attacking their villages. "We know what Trump did to us, but we still know nothing about Putin's intentions," said Massud, a barbershop customer.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades 'I would rather not speak' After decades of brutal repression under the Assads, many residents in Derik refused to comment on the possible consequences of the regime's comeback to an area that has enjoyed de facto self-rule for several years. "The whole country was controlled by the secret services back then, and it may happen again soon, so no one will dare to talk to you about it," one person said.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Five more lost All over Syria's northeast residents have had to deal corpses arriving daily from the frontlines. Turkish air strikes have hit both military targets and civilians so that many hospitals caring for wounded fighters, such as the one in Derik, have been evacuated to avoid further casualties.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Deaths mount The Syrian Kurds claim to have lost around 11,000 people in the fight against the so-called Islamic State. Although IS has lost control over territory of any significant size, the killing continues. Dozens of civilians and hundreds of fighters have reportedly been killed since Turkey launched its attack on Syria's northeast.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Left on their own The Kurds in Syria opted to side neither with the regime nor the opposition after the civil war broke out in 2011. Now they stand alone, besieged and with no one to back them since their American allies withdrew. Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Northern Syria)



Russia, Turkey to be included

Kramp-Karrenbauer underlined that Turkey and Russia would also be actively included in discussions.

"Russia is one of the most important actors in Syria," she told DW. "Regardless of whether one likes that or not, it is a fact that we have to deal with."

Germany would also use its current nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council to enter into bilateral talks with all parties involved in the conflict, the defense minister added.

"The alternative to that would be that the Europeans and NATO simply watch as talks between Turkey and Russia continue," she said.

The paradigm shift in defense policy follows the German government's declaration Monday afternoon that Turkey's invasion of northern Syria is a violation of international law.

Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, refuted that characterization in an interview with DW on Monday.

"European friends should be thankful to our soldiers for doing this very dangerous but important work," he said, adding that the cease-fire, slated to end on Tuesday, would not be extended unless all YPG units, which he referred to as "terrorists," had left northern Syria.

