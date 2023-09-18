German defense and finance ministers test positive for COVID

The upcoming appointments for Boris Pistorius and Christian Lindner have been canceled. COVID infections have been increasing in Germany of late.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Monday.

Lindner, who is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, will continue to work from home, DPA reported.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said Pistorius had canceled his trip to Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany, for a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

COVID infections rise

Allied countries assisting Ukraine will meet at the US airbase to discuss further assistance to Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.

Ahead of the meeting, Pistorius announced that Berlin will give another €400 million (roughly $430 million) of arms and aid to Ukraine.

COVID-19 infections in Germany have been on the rise over past weeks.

