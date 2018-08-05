German cyclist Stefan Bötticher claims gold in dramatic finish

Bötticher finished the European Championships with a total of three medals to his name. After winning bronze in the men's team sprint and silver in the individual sprint, the 26-year-old claimed his sweetest result in the Keirin men's final, adding a gold medal to his collection courtesy of a dramatic finish.

"I was a bit torn up about the silver the other day, but what happened today is like something out of a bad movie," said Bötticher, before adding: "For me it was a good film!"

Uibel: "He did everything right"

The race, five laps long, began with Sebasten Vigier of France and Jack Carlin of Great Britain up front. But it was in the last lap that Bötticher turned up the heat and with a final push, won the race with a difference of half a wheel.

German National Team coach Detlef Uibel praised Bötticher's feat. "You rarely see such a race. He did everything right, his strengths all played out: coolness, tactics and cleverness," Uibel said of the win.

In all, Team Germany found success on the track at the Emirates Arena. The Germans racked up 11 medals out of the 22 awarded in six days of competition in indoor cycling, more than any other nation.

jcg (reuters, dpa)