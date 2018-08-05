 German cyclist Stefan Bötticher claims gold in dramatic finish | More sports | DW | 07.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

German cyclist Stefan Bötticher claims gold in dramatic finish

The final day of indoor cycling events at the European Championships in Glasgow saw Team Germany claim another gold medal. Stefan Bötticher raced to first place in the Keirin men's final.

Bahnradfahrer Stefan Bötticher (picture-alliance/Roth)

Bötticher finished the European Championships with a total of three medals to his name. After winning bronze in the men's team sprint and silver in the individual sprint, the 26-year-old claimed his sweetest result in the Keirin men's final, adding a gold medal to his collection courtesy of a dramatic finish.

"I was a bit torn up about the silver the other day, but what happened today is like something out of a bad movie," said Bötticher, before adding: "For me it was a good film!"

Uibel: "He did everything right"

The race, five laps long, began with Sebasten Vigier of France and Jack Carlin of Great Britain up front. But it was in the last lap that Bötticher turned up the heat and with a final push, won the race with a difference of half a wheel.

German National Team coach Detlef Uibel praised Bötticher's feat. "You rarely see such a race. He did everything right, his strengths all played out: coolness, tactics and cleverness," Uibel said of the win.

In all, Team Germany found success on the track at the Emirates Arena. The Germans racked up 11 medals out of the 22 awarded in six days of competition in indoor cycling, more than any other nation.

jcg (reuters, dpa)

Related content

Schwimmer, Henning Mühlleitner

Mühlleitner gets Germany’s first medal at European Championships 06.08.2018

Germany enjoyed a strong start to the newly-formatted European Championships. Swimmer Henning Mühlleitner brought home the first medal, while three more bronze medals were claimed in the Velodrome.

Berlin-Glasgow 2018 European Championships Media Event

Berlin, Glasgow host first European Championships 01.08.2018

The first edition of the new multi-sport event is to be split between Glasgow and the German capital, with Berlin to host the athletics. The event brings together a combination of various continental sports competitions.

European Championships 2018 Männer 100 Meter Brustschwimmen Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty breaks own world record in 100-meter breaststroke 06.08.2018

Adam Peaty shaved 0.13 seconds off his own world record in the 100 meter breastroke at the European Championships. The British swimmer clocked a time of 57 seconds in Glasgow.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 