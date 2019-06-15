 German Cup: Schalke fans show Clemens Tönnies the red card as Mainz crash out | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German Cup: Schalke fans show Clemens Tönnies the red card as Mainz crash out

Bundesliga sides Augsburg and Mainz suffered humiliating defeats to lower-league opposition, the latter against bitter derby rivals Kaiserslautern. There were no such issues for Schalke, whose fans sent a clear message.

Fußball DFB-Pokal Fans Schalke 04 Rote Karte für Tönnies (Imago Images/RHR/T. Rehbein)

Drochtersen/Assel 0-5 Schalke

Schalke avoided an embarrassing cup upset against fifth-division SV Drochtersen/Assel, but their fans used the first-round fixture to embarrass club chairman Clemens Tönnies, who has temporarily stepped down in the wake of a racism scandal.

After making a racist remark about Africans, Tönnies announced he would be stepping down for three months – a decision which prompted nationwide criticism from those who felt that the 63-year-old Schalke legend was getting away too lightly, including the club's own fans.

Ahead of the cup tie, Schalke's travelling supporters held up red cards behind a large red banner which read: "We're showing racism the red card!" The word "racism" was then replaced by the name "Tönnies," as the fans made their position clear.

Eariler in the week, the Ultras Gelsenkirchen had released a statement in which they criticized the club's honorary board's decision to merely suspend Tönnies, saying: "Once again, it seems that a single person is bigger than our entire club. The decision of the honorary board is absolutely unacceptable for us!"

At this stage of last season's competition, SV Drochtersen/Assel were narrowly beaten 1-0 by ultimate winners Bayern Munich, but Schalke had significantly fewer problems in new coach David Wagner's first competitive game in charge, Guido Burgstaller scoring a brace in a 5-0 win.

- Opinion: In Tönnies case, Schalke are trampling on their own mission statement

Fußball DFB Pokal FC Kaiserslautern v 1.FSV Mainz 05 Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Long-suffering Kaiserslautern fans enjoyed a famous derby win over Mainz

Kaiserslautern 2-0 Mainz

Mainz had a derby day to forget as they were dumped out of the cup by neighbors Kaiserslautern, former Bundesliga winners in 1997 but now languishing in the third division.

In the first Rhineland-Palatinate derby since the two rivals met in the top flight in 2012, second-half goals from Manfred Starke (a controversial penalty) and captain Florian Pick (in injury time), condemned the Bundesliga side to a humiliating defeat at the iconic Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

But it could yet get worse for Mainz who are likely to be handed hefty fines after their supporters set off flares time and again throughout the match, and even threw them onto the pitch following the second goal.

 SC Verl 2-1 Augsburg

An even bigger cup upset occurred in the Rhineland where fourth-tier side SC Verl hung on to eliminate top-flight Augsburg, who have now fallen at the first hurdle for the second time in three years.

The Regional League West outfit took an early lead after Augsburg's Marek Suchy inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net, before Ron Schallenberg doubled Verl's lead before half-time.

Andre Hahn scored a late penalty to give Augsburg hope but it was too little, too late for Martin Schmidt's side. "Huge compliment to Verl who deserved to win today," said the Swiss coach. "They didn't just have a great mentality; they also found good footballing solutions and played very well."

Augsburg begin their Bundesliga campaign away at Borussia Dortmund next Saturday …

Fußball DFB-Pokal SC Verl - FC Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

Bundesliga side Augsburg were knocked out by fourth-division SC Verl

Freiburg and Düsseldorf scrape through, easy for Leverkusen

Elsewhere, other Bundesliga representatives avoided slipping on any banana skins, although some made harder work of it than others.

Fortuna Düsseldorf needed extra-time to see off fifth-division Villingen, Rouwen Hennings scoring arguably the goal of the afternoon with a delicious back-heeled shot which went in off the bar as Fortuna eventually won 3-1 against ten amateur players. In a scrappy encounter, Freiburg beat Magdeburg 1-0 thanks to an extra-time strike from Luca Waldschmidt.

There were no such problems for Bayer Leverkusen however as Peter Bosz's team made saw off Alemannia Aachen of the fourth tier by four goals to one. Kevin Volland, Leon Bailey and Kai Havertz were all on the scoresheet after an own goal had given the Werkself an early lead.

Meanwhile, second-division Dynamo Dresden eventually ran out 3-0 winners against TuS Dassendorf in a curious game which the fifth-tier outfit playing a "home" fixture over 500 kilometers away in Zwickau, just down the road from Dresden.

 

DW recommends

Opinion: In Tönnies case, Schalke are trampling on their own mission statement

Schalke's honorary board has allowed Clemens Tönnies to remain as chairman despite racist remarks about Africans. With the decision, the club are trampling on their own mission statement, says DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons. (07.08.2019)  

Schalke chief Tönnies to temporarily step down amid racism row

Clemens Tönnies, head of Schalke's supervisory board, will temporarily step down after he was found to have broken anti-discrimination rules. But a club committee said his controversial comments on Africa weren't racist. (07.08.2019)  

Former Bundesliga winners Kaiserslautern relegated to third division

Kaiserslautern have confirmed their relegation to the third division of German football after losing their 17th game of the 34-match season. The Red Devils won Bundesliga titles in 1991 and 1998. (28.04.2018)  

Bundesliga: Marco Reus and Borussia Dortmund set sights on Bayern Munich

Marco Reus is dreaming of the Bundesliga title. And with Borussia Dortmund investing heavily and wisely, and Bayern Munich in transition on and off the pitch, the BVB captain may never have a better chance. (30.07.2019)  

Related content

DFB Pokal - Hertha BSC v FC Bayern Muenchen - Trophäe

German Cup: Bayern Munich to face Cottbus, Dortmund get Grosskreutz reunion 15.06.2019

Just weeks after the end of the 2018-19 season, the draw for the first round of the 2019-20 German Cup was made. Many of the fixtures saw former Bundesliga sides matched up with current Bundesliga teams.

Fußball Jerome Boateng

Transfer Deadline Day: Boateng staying at Bayern 02.08.2018

Transfer deadline day is upon us. Jerome Boateng's move to Paris Saint-Germain is off but PSG's Kevin Trapp rejoins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Nuri Sahin has signed for Bremen. Keep up to date with DW's transfer blog.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburger SV

Transfer news: Reece Oxford back to Gladbach, Lookman to RB Leipzig 29.01.2018

As the January transfer window closed, most Bundesliga clubs were comparatively modest in their wheeling and dealing, with the exception of Borussia Dortmund. But there were two late arrivals from the Premier League.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  