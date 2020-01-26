 German Cup: RB Leipzig eliminated after Julian Nagelsmann′s gamble doesn′t pay off | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German Cup: RB Leipzig eliminated after Julian Nagelsmann's gamble doesn't pay off

Timo Werner started on the bench as Leipzig were eliminated from the German Cup by Eintracht Frankfurt. The Red Bulls now head into a crucial match against Bayern Munich without a win in their last three games.

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

Despite his comments beforehand, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann did not seem to prioritize his team's German Cup last 16 match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"The German Cup has great significance," said the 32-year-old, whose side reached the final in Berlin last season before falling to Bayern Munich. "The lads and the whole club had a wonderful experience in Berlin. We would love to go back."

But Nagelsmann's team selection told a different story heading into the cup tie. With a crucial top-of-the table Bundesliga clash coming up in Munich on Saturday, his starting lineup did not include star forward Timo Werner, who has scored 20 Bundesliga goals this season.

He also left out regular contributors Emil Forsberg and Nordi Mukiele, and elected to give backup goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo his fifth start of the season in place of Peter Gulasci.

The changes represented quite the risk for Nagelsmann, considering Leipzig lost in Frankfurt just 10 days ago. And the gamble didn't pay off as the Eagles beat the Bulls 3-1 to book their own place in the quarterfinals.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann (Imago-Images/Picture Point LE/R. Petzsche)

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann

A worthwhile gamble?

Nagelsmann's decision to rest his regulars was understandable. Leipzig were battling on three fronts — the Bundesliga, German Cup and the Champions League — and their match against the Bavarians on Saturday is vital to their league title aspirations.

Still, they remain a young club that has yet to win anything. Their meteoric rise up the German football league pyramid since their founding in 2009 was impressive, but nothing is more impressive than a trophy. Despite massive investments in young players and youth development, that wardrobe is still bare.

The cup, though sometimes deemed the third priority for large German clubs, is still a trophy. It's one many fans cherish dearly — just ask Eintracht Frankfurt, whose cup triumph in 2018 drew a massive celebration in Germany's financial capital.

Leipzig have already surrendered the valuable four-point lead they held in the Bundesliga in January. A loss in Munich on Saturday would severely diminish their league title aspirations this campaign.

And though they have good chance to advance past an underperforming Tottenham team into the Champions League quarterfinals, the Red Bulls are far from favorites to lift Europe's biggest prize.

Nagelsmann is not expected to deliver the Bundesliga title in his first season in Leipzig. But why he — and the club, by extension — did not put an emphasis on the much more attainable German Cup is a headscratcher.

The rise of the Red Bull-backed side has been an excercise in sporting perfection backed by the best money can buy. By prioritizing the league over the cup, they may be trying to run before they can walk.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic celebrating a goal (AFP/D. Roland)

Frankfurt's Filip Kostic scored twice against Leipzig

Ready for Bayern?

The 32-year-old coach emphasized before Tuedsay's cup tie in Frankfurt that not only the result but also the manner of the result was important. But Leipzig did not show any signs that they learned their lessons from two weeks ago.

Frankfurt, who triumphed on Matchday 19 with an aggressive approach, were once again able to disrupt Leipzig's build-up play. The hosts were also able to expose Nagelsmann's side on the break, including a pair of terrific runs and strikes from Filip Kostic. 

Leipzig were trailing 2-0 before Nagelsmann finally decided to call on Werner on the hour mark. But the German international's biggest contribution, like in the league game ten days ago, was screw a good chance off target. 

Angelino and Dani Olmo, the club's two biggest signings in January, made solid debuts, with Olmo scoring the visitors' lone goal. Otherwise, there was little sign that RB Leipzig will be able to end their three-game winless streak in Munich.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt discover recipe to beat RB Leipzig

League leaders RB Leipzig failed to score in the Bundesliga for the first time this season. In Frankfurt, a well-organized and disciplined Eintracht side showed how to tame the Bulls. (25.01.2020)  

Legal pyrotechnics: Hamburg given green light to use 'legal pyro' for the first time

German football fans are well-known for eye-catching in-stadium displays which often involve illegal pyrotechnics. Now, for the first time, the German FA has granted permission for a 'legal' pyro show. (04.02.2020)  

Related content

Fussball 1. Bundesliga 19.Spieltag l Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig l Enttäuschung Timo Werner

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich close in after RB Leipzig slip up 26.01.2020

The Bundesliga title race took another dramatic turn at the end of January after the league leaders lost. Bayern Munich took advantage, as did Borussia Mönchengladbach. Things also got tighter at the bottom of the table.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München | Roman Lewandowski

Bundesliga: New decade, new tune as RB Leipzig lead challenge to Bayern Munich 16.01.2020

The Bundesliga returns after the winter break this weekend and the title race is closer than ever — a welcome change. But it will be Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund who lift the Meisterschale in May?

Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Bayern München

Bundesliga: Leipzig homecoming with high stakes for Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marco Rose 31.01.2020

Marco Rose's coaching career began at Lokomotive Leipzig in the fourth division. Then, as now, RB Leipzig were top of the league. As he returns home in charge of Gladbach, Rose is out to show just how far he's come.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  