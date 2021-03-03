German Cup: RB Leipzig dreaming of Berlin after seeing off Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg, Red Bull Arena

(Poulsen 63', Hwang 88')

The road to Berlin doesn't have too much further to run. RB Leipzig are into their second German Cup semi-final in their short history, brushing aside Wolfsburg on Wednesday night courtesy of two second half goals.

With Bayern Munich already sent packing, the opportunity to claim some rare silverware has opened up for a number of clubs. In RB Leipzig's case, it would be their first major trophy and an opportunity to break through the glass ceiling. After their well-earned quarter-final win here, they will now be believing that this is best chance yet.

"We're dreaming of playing a good game in the semi-finals,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was trying hard to keep his feet on the ground. "The first dream is that we play a good game in the semi-final - we have to go the distance first. Should we get to Berlin, we can talk about other things."

Wolfsburg arrived in Leipzig in red-hot form. Third in the Bundesliga, 10 games unbeaten and seven victories in their last eight games were statistics that promised an absorbing match-up between the second and third best teams in Germany. What followed was a starring role for each goalkeeper.

Peter Gulacsi made a string of fine stops to keep Leipzig in it, namely from Wout Weghorst, but the save of the game came from his opposite number Koen Casteels, whose one-handed diving save from Christopher's Nkunku's header defied logic.

Turning point: Wout Weghorst slips and misses a first-half penalty for Wolfsburg.

While the game was still goalless, the golden opportunity fell to the man who has been so prolific for Wolfsburg this campaign. Wout Weghorst has been Wolfsburg's leading light with 19 goals in his 30 appearances this season, but he couldn't convert from the penalty spot, slipping and sending his kick into row Z. He looked accusingly at the turf, which betrayed him at the crucial moment.

Chances came and went but when Yussuf Poulsen got his, his didn't spurn it. The Dane motored through the Wolfsburg defense and forced his shot past Casteels, courtesy of a slight deflection. It was the first goal Wolfsburg had conceded in 999 minutes of football — their last had also come against RB Leipzig, on January 16. With the clock ticking down, substitute Hee-Chan Hwang finished the job for Leipzig with a finish on the rebound after Casteels had blocked Emil Forsberg's initial effort.

Kiel the real deal

In the night's earlier quarter-final, Bayern Munich's conquerors Holstein Kiel marched into their first peacetime German Cup semi-final.

They travelled to Rot-Weiss Essen, who themselves had been enjoying a fine run in the competition, punctuated by big wins over Arminia Bielefeld, Fortuna Düsseldorf and, most notably, Bayer Leverkusen.

But as the fairytale ended for Essen, it continued for Holstein Kiel. Goals from Alexander Mühling, Janni Serra and Joshua Mees settled the game in the visitors' favor as they join Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and the winner of Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen in the final four.