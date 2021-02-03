German Cup: RB Leipzig and Gladbach keep the dream alive, Cologne out after VAR woe

RB Leipzig 4-0 Bochum, Red Bull Arena

(Haidara 11', Sabizer pen 45'+1, Poulsen 66', 75')

With Bayern Munich for once out of the picture, the German Cup suddenly represents a viable route to silverware for Germany's traditional also-rans.

RB Leipzig can count themselves among that group and are yet to win a major trophy in their short history – something that has to change quickly if Leipzig are to live up to their lofty ambitions.

Leipzig's route to the last eight was a matter of routine though. Having seen Bayer Leverkusen fall to Rot-Weiss Essen on Tuesday night, second tier Bochum travelled East to Leipzig with some optimism.

But any hopes of a famous win failed to materialize. The writing was on the wall as early as the 11th minute when Amadou Haidara gave the hosts the lead. Bochum stayed in the game until first half stoppage time when Marcel Sabitzer scored from the spot.

A Yussuf Poulsen double after the break secured a convincing win as Leipzig sailed through to keep their Cup dream alive.

Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea celebrate the latter's winning goal in Stuttgart.

Thuram and Plea spearhead Gladbach fightback

Things were less straightforward for Borussia Mönchengladbach, who were forced to come from behind in Stuttgart.

Gladbach, who are without a major trophy since they lifted the German Cup in 1995, were shocked after two minutes when Silas Wamangituka's superb solo effort put Stuttgart ahead.

Daniel Ddidavi thought he'd doubled Stuttgart's lead but he was flagged offside moments before Gladbach equalized through Marcus Thuram, who cut inside from the right onto his left foot and bent a beautiful shot in off the post.

With Gladbach in the ascendancy, Alassane Plea put Gladbach's noses in front five minutes after the break, scoring from a tight angle after Stuttgart keeper Fabian Bredlow raced out of his box only to find himself in Nomansland. Gladbach held firm to win 2-1.

Cologne undone by VAR controversy

Things didn't go quite so well for Cologne, who threw away a two-goal lead, missed a penalty and had a perfectly good goal disallowed by VAR at Regensburg.

Cologne led through Ismail Jakobs and Emmanuel Dennis but Regensburg hit back through Scott Kennedy and levelled at 2-2 before half-time thanks to Jan George.

But the controversy came late on when Benno Schmitz's header was extraordinarily disallowed by VAR for offside despite there being no infringement. Dennis then missed a 78th minute penalty and Regensburg prevailed 4-3 on penalties — all three of their cup victories this season have come in shootouts.

In the other game of the night, Wolfsburg ousted Schalke 1-0, with Wout Weghorst scoring the game's only goal with a retaken penalty.