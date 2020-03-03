German Cup quarterfinal live: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

Schalke 0-0 Bayern Munich

+++refresh page for live updates beginning at 20:45 UTC+++

Bayern come into Tuesday night's encounter in Gelsenkirchen as the overwhelming favorites, coming off a 6-0 win in Hoffenheim on the weekend and a big 3-0 victory at Chelsea in the Champions League last week. They also haven't been defeated in a competitive match since their loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in early December.

Schalke, other hand, have been looking completely out of sorts of late, with first-choice goalkeeper Alexaner Nübel looking very leaky in their 3-0 defeat in Cologne and 5-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. There is much speculation that Markus Schubert will be between the sticks on Tuesday night and could take the No.1 job until the end of the season — when Nübel be on his way to the Bavarian capital.

This quarterfinal is also highly anticipated for what may happen off the pitch. Bayern and Hoffenheim effectively went on strike for the last 13 minutes of their match on Saturday, passing the ball among each other in the center circle after a group of Bayern fans unfurled a banner attacking Hoffenheim's billionaire investor, Dietmar Hopp. Schalke have pledged to walk off the pitch if any such "insults or defamatory expressions" come from the stands during Tuesday night's match.