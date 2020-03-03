German Cup quarter-final live: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

Schalke 0-1 Bayern Munich, Veltins-Arena

all times in CET.

45' HT Schalke 0-1 Bayern.

41' Schalke had created the better chances, but Bayern have been dominating the game. The goal had been coming.

40' GOAL! Schalke 0-1 Bayern — Kimmich scores! Schalke only half clear a Coutinho corner from the left and Kimmich hammers a low drive in, first time, from the edge of the box.

37' Schubert makes a crucial stop to keep Bayern out. But it's one of Schalke's own players, Todibo, who almost put it past him as the ball glanced off his head.

28' McKennie catches Tolisso late and Bayern get the free-kick just outside the box... but Coutinho hammers it into the wall, and Alaba does the same on the rebound.

Burgstaller has been Schalke's main goal threat, and he almost reached this cross.

26' A teasing free-kick almost finds Burgstaller, but Neuer just beats the Schalke forward to it.

24' Another Bayern half-chance, but Müller can't keep it down.

22' At the other end, Pavard has another pop with a nicely-struck volley — but Schubert makes the save.

20' GOAL DISALLOWED! Burgstaller puts the ball in the net but it's ruled out for offside. It was very close, but Burgstaller's knee was just beyond David Alaba and it goes down as an excellent call by the referee's assistant.

17' Nice dummy by Müller almost lets in Goretzka, but the former Schalke man wasn't on the same wavelength as his teammate.

15' A speculative effort from distance by Pavard drifts wide. That was never going to trouble Schubert, who is yet to be tested.

12' OFF THE BAR! Schalke go even closer to opening the scoring, and what a chance this is. Schalke break into space behind Davies down the right, McKennie crosses early for and outstretched Burgstaller, whose shot bounces off the turf and on to the top of the bar. Reall close.

10' Bayern seeing plenty of the ball but not doing a great deal with it. 75% to be exact.

7' Bayern are looking for Davies at every opportunity. The young left-back is very eager to get forward.

5' SCHALKE CHANCE! Schöpf with a chance for Schalke! the former Bayern youth player gets a sight of goal some 25 yards out, and bends it just outside the far post. Nice effort, and an early shot across the bows for Bayern.

3' Bayern controlling possession in the opening minutes, as you might expect.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway.

"Demented Football Association" (Play on DFB) "Forget about commitment to collective punishment. Now you are trying to blackmail us fans with abandoning games." Schalke fans' reference Saturday's protests.

20:45 — Bayern are without the injured Robert Lewandowski tonight as the striker begins his recuperation from a knee injury. Other than that, the reigning champions are at full strength...

20:30 — This is how Schalke line up tonight. The big news is that their Bayern-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is benched.

Bayern come into Tuesday night's encounter in Gelsenkirchen as the overwhelming favorites, coming off a 6-0 win in Hoffenheim on the weekend and a big 3-0 victory at Chelsea in the Champions League last week. They also haven't been defeated in a competitive match since their loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in early December.

Schalke, other hand, have been looking completely out of sorts of late, with first-choice goalkeeper Alexaner Nübel looking very leaky in their 3-0 defeat in Cologne and 5-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. There is much speculation that Markus Schubert will be between the sticks on Tuesday night and could take the No.1 job until the end of the season — when Nübel be on his way to the Bavarian capital.

This quarterfinal is also highly anticipated for what may happen off the pitch. Bayern and Hoffenheim effectively went on strike for the last 13 minutes of their match on Saturday, passing the ball among each other in the center circle after a group of Bayern fans unfurled a banner attacking Hoffenheim's billionaire investor, Dietmar Hopp. Schalke have pledged to walk off the pitch if any such "insults or defamatory expressions" come from the stands during Tuesday night's match.