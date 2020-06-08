German Cup: Now or never for Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen after Saarbrücken win

Saarbrücken 0-3 Leverkusen

(Diaby 11', Alario 19', Bellarabi 58')

Most German football fans will be familiar with the Neverkusen tag that the Werkself have carried around with them since the turn of the century.

Runners-up in the Bundesliga four times in six straight seasons, they concluded the last of those second-place finishes in 2002 with losses in both the Champions League and German Cup finals.

The trifecta of disappointments has haunted them ever since.

It will be with some relief, then, that Leverkusen saw off fourth division side Saarbrücken with a comfortable 3-0 win in the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

"To be honest, today was just about getting through to the final," Kerem Demirbay said post-match.

"Every athlete dreams of competing in a final. I'm really up for it and so is the team."

Now Leverkusen have a massive chance to defy their standing as the Bundesliga's perennial bridesmaids and end an almost 30-year wait for silverware.

Defining game for Bosz

Awaiting Leverkusen will be either Eintracht Frankfurt or, most likely, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

This final will be just as much a test for coach Peter Bosz and his trophyless career as it will for his team.

The Dutchman's unfaltering love for high-tempo, high-pressing football inspired Leverkusen's 2-1 victory over Bayern back in November. Yet he couldn't repeat the feat last weekend as Hansi Flick's well-oiled machine beat Leverkusen at their own game in a 4-2 victory.

Bosz, having struggled to impose his tactics in his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund, has often been dismissed as a one-trick, attack-obsessed entertainer.

Peter Bosz is yet to win a trophy as a coach

But he has Leverkusen on track for Champions League qualification and a German Cup victory on top would prove satisfying vindication.

It could also prove Leverkusen's best opportunity for redemption with a potentially disruptive transfer window looming.

Stars in demand

With recent signings Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, and Edmond Tapsoba finding consistent form and a squad boasting depth across the pitch, it's an exciting time for Leverkusen.

The club is likely to record its highest Bundesliga points total since 2013.

But Kai Havertz's future appears to be elsewhere - the 21-year-old is German football's future and his talents are outgrowing Leverkusen.

A number of top European clubs are showing interest with Chelsea reportedly leading the chase with an €80 million bid.

Havertz's influence on this team cannot be underestimated and Bosz will find it difficult to replicate Leverkusen's form without the playmaker.

Add in a few irresistible offers for other stars and it's looking like another rebuild soon enough.

Now or Neverkusen

Leverkusen has never won the Bundesliga and last tasted success in the 1993 German Cup final, which, amazingly, also featured Hertha Berlin's reserve team.

Almost 30 years later, they're in a great position to lay down a marker for a club that often suffers ridicule for its non-traditional origins and the team's bad luck when it comes to clutch matches.

Turning the Neverkusen legend into a myth would be a crowning moment for Bosz and a fitting send-off for star man Havertz. The whole club will be praying for a Bayern slip-up on Wednesday night.