German Cup: Nightmare before Christmas for Mainz as Bochum pull off shock

Mainz were the big-name casualty in the German Cup on Wednesday night as they squandered a two-goal lead.

The Bundesliga club had been cruising towards victory after goals by Jean-Paul Boetius and Danny Latza each side of half time. But a second half Mainz collapse allowed their second-tier opponents to claw their way back into it courtesy of Gerrit Holtmann and a 90th minute equalizer by Robert Tesche.

Five minutes into extra time Bochum were reduced to ten men following Manuel Riemann's dismissal, but they held on for penalties and won the shootout 3-0, with Mainz missing all three of their spot-kicks.

Essen chew up Fortuna

There was arguably an even bigger shock in Essen as 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf succumbed to defeat by fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg devoured Sandhausen 4-0 with Wout Weghorst scoring twice and Werder Bremen eased to a 3-0 victory on the road at Hannover. Stuttgart saw off Freiburg in the only all-Bundesliga game of the night, with Jahn Regensburg needing a penalty shootout to beat Wehen Wiesbaden after 120 goalless minutes.

Wednesday's winners join Tuesday's victors in the draw for the last 16.