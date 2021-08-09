German Cup: Münster lodge appeal after Wolfsburg make 'illegal' sixth substitution

Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg could be facing elimination from the German Cup despite winning their first-round match 3-1 away at Preussen Münster on Sunday.

In extra time, with the score still at 1-1, new Wolfsburg head coach Mark van Bommel brought on Sebastiaan Bornauw and Admir Mehmedi — his fifth and sixth substitutes, and one too many.

In order to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, teams are currently allowed to make five substitutions per game. Unlike in the recent European Championships, however, German Football Association (DFB) regulations do not permit an additional sixth change should a match go to extra-time.

On Monday evening, as expected, Münster officially appealed the result.

'Illegal substitution'

"In an exciting and passionate cup game, we went toe-to-toe with a Champions League team and, with the support of our fans, took Wolfsburg to extra time," said Münster sporting director Peter Niemeyer.

"With the illegal substitution, the visitors influenced the game decisively to our disadvantage. Now we have a responsibility to all those who support the club which, like many others, faces huge economic challenges."

Belgian defender Bornauw, technically the fifth substitute, played a decisive role immediately after coming on, flicking on a corner with his first touch to teammate Wout Weghorst, who put Wolfsburg 2-1 up. Ridle Baku later added a third for the Wolves.

Wolfsburg considered 'reading course'

Wolfsburg insist that Van Bommel and other members of the coaching staff had repeatedly asked the fourth official if a sixth substitute was permitted. The response, they claim, was always affirmative. Questions will also be asked of referee Christian Dingert, who seemingly failed to spot the infringement until putting together his post-match report.

In a statement on Monday, Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke called the error "downright annoying" but said it can no longer be reversed.

"We shall analyze the issue internally and ensure that something like this doesn't happen again in future," said the 57-year-old, insisting that there wouldn't be any disciplinary measures.

"Despite our annoyance and frustration, sometimes it's better to just keep the ball on the ground. After briefly considering enrolling all those involved on a 'how to read properly' course at university, we have ultimately decided not to."

Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke

Wolfsburg precedent

Münster's case will now be considered by the DFB's sports tribunal, and the regional league club's chances of success are high. After all, in August 2004, Wolfsburg committed a similar error after playing an illegible player in a first-round tie against FC Cologne's reserves.

New signing Marian Hristov had been sent off in the 2003 cup final while playing for his former club Kaiserslautern and, since Kaiserslautern were knocked out in the first round in 2003/04, the Bulgarian's ban was still valid in 2004/05. Consequently, despite beating Cologne 3-0, Wolfsburg were eliminated.