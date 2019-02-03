 German Cup live: Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.02.2019

Sports

German Cup live: Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

Both sides have exchanged early goals and a high-tempo German Cup last 16 tie. Max Mittelstädt put Hertha in the lead after three minutes, but Serge Gnabry equalized just four minutes later.

Serge Gnabry | 1:1 (imago/MIS)

+++ Refresh the page for live updates +++

Hertha Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich
(Mittelstädt 3' — Gnabry 7')
Olympiastadion, Berlin

— Substitutes available for both teams:

Hertha: Kraft (goalkeeper), Torunarigha, Kluter, Lustenberger, Kopke, Dardai, Selke

Bayern: Fruchtl (goalkeeper), Boateng, Rafinha, Martinez, Ribery, Davies, Müller

— Some halftime statistics of this last 16 German Cup tie:

  • Shots: Hertha 1, Bayern 8
  • Possession: Hertha 28 percent, Bayern 72 percent
  • Pass success rate: Hertha 74 percent, Bayern 92 percent
  • Fouls: Hertha 9, Bayern 4

45' Halftime!

44' Niklas Stark's clearance of a Kingsley Coman falls right to James Rodriguez, but his shot from distance flies over the crossbar.

38' James Rodriguez calls for a VAR review after Robert Lewandowski tumbles over in the penalty area. VAR will not be used in the German Cup until the quarterfinal round.

35' Bayern Munich receive a terrific free kick opportunity after Kingsley Coman is fouled by Niklas Stark, but David Alaba's free kick sails over everyone into the bottom right corner of the box. 

34' Meanwhile in Gelsenkirchen, Schalke have taken a 1-0 lead over Fortuna Düsseldorf. Schalke youth player Ahmed Kutucu picked out the top left corner for the goal.

30' Bayern Munich have seven shots in the first half an hour compared to Hertha Berlin's one — Max Mittelstädt's goal. The Bavarians have held 70 percent of the possession and have completed 206 of their 221 passes.

29' Karim Rekik clears away a David Alaba cross in the six yard box with Robert Lewandowski lurking behind him. 

26' Serge Gnabry is a menace tonight. He takes on two Hertha defenders before unleashing a left-footed effort. Rune Jarstein dives to his left to make the save.

24' Per Skjelbred is slow to get up after James Rodriguez hits a ball straight into his face. Ouch!

20' Serge Gnabry cuts inside and fires a shot with his weaker left foot, which Rune Jarstein saves out for a corner. Mats Hummels connects with the ensuing corner, but his header falls wide left.

16' Bayern Munich passing at a 91 percent success rate in the game so far and have held 73 percent of the possession. They have fired three shots in the game, including Serge Gnabry's goal.

7' GOAL! Quick response! Marko Grujic beats Robert Lewandowski to a Joshua Kimmich cross, but Serge Gnabry jumps on the loose ball and fires an effort in for the equalizer. Hertha Berlin 1, Bayern Munich 1

3' GOAL! Max Mittelstädt combines with Salomon Kalou before unleashing a shot just under Sven Ulreich. Hertha Berlin 1, Bayern Munich 0

Max Mittelstädt (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Hertha Berlin defender Max Mittelstädt

2' Leon Goretzka is booked for diving in the penalty area. He fell to the turf after Karim Rekik hit him on the foot.

1' Kickoff! 

— In other German Cup games, Augsburg have defeated Holstein Kiel 1-0 while Leipzig have beaten Wolfsburg by the same scoreline. Augsburg and Leipzig join fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen as well as second division sides Heidenheim, Hamburg and Paderborn in the quarterfinals.

— Lineups are out! Sven Ulreich has once again replaced Manuel Neuer in the starting lineup as Bayern's starting goalkeeper recovers from a hand injury. 

Hertha: Jarstein — Lazaro, Stark, Rekik, Mittelstädt – Skjelbred, Grujic – Kalou, Duda, Plattenhardt – Ibisevic

Bayern: Ulreich — Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba — Goretzka, Thiago — Gnabry, Rodriguez, Coman — Lewandowski

— Welcome to DW's live blog! Bayern Munich have a tremendous opportunity to once again lift the German Cup after Borussia Dortmund were eliminated on Tuesday. However, the Bavarians lost to Hertha Berlin in the German capital when the two squared off in the Bundesliga earlier in the season.

