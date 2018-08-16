 German Cup live: Fürth vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.08.2018

Sports

German Cup live: Fürth vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund play their first competitive game of the season under new coach Lucien Favre at Fürth. Will the black and yellows breeze into the second round? Follow all the action live.

Fußball DFB-Pokal Greuther Fürth vs Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Refresh page for regular updates (all times in CEST)

23' Reus and Schmelzer each stab at the ball from close range, but Fürth get bodies back to deny them. Dortmund starting to make chances now.

20' Promising Dortmund attack as Piszczek gets into a great position on the right, but makes a dog's dinner of his cross, which sails straight out of play.

18' Dortmund in complete control but yet to really create much to worry the hosts. 

16' Pulisic appears to be switching wings at will. He doesn't seem bound the right side in what appears to be quite a fluid system.

13' So far so good for Fürth. Very much holding their own against Lucien Favre's side. The Dortmund coach incidentally is barking instructions from the edge of his technical area.

Fussball Bundesliga - BVB Trainer Lucien Favre Saison 2018/2019, 1.Bundesliga: BVB, Borussia Dortmund - Stade Rennes, Trainingslager, Testspiel, (picture alliance / augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

This is Lucien Favre's first game in charge of Dortmund.

10' Pulisic with the chance to run at the Fürth left-back Max Wittek for the first time, but Wittek stands up to the challenge and halts the American's run.

7' Dortmund knocking it about confidently, but Fürth defending well and not giving the Bundesliga side an easy ride.

3' Dortmund seeing a lot of the ball in the opening moments, as you'd expect. An absolutely packed house at the Sportpark Ronhof, as you'd also expect. A titanic atmosphere for what is their biggest game of the year.

1' KICK OFF: We're up and running in Fürth!

20:40 The players are out in Fürth. Almost ready to go...

20:35 Here's how the sides line up...

20:30 Welcome to live commentary of Fürth vs. Borussia Dortmund. The teams are out...

