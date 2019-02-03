 German Cup live: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.02.2019

Sports

German Cup live: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund hosts Werder Bremen in an all-Bundesliga third round clash in the German Cup. Bremen are looking to de-rail Dortmund, who give a start to Christian Pulisic.

Axel Witsel (picture-alliance/Pressebildagentur Ulmer)

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CET)

9' Dortmund have reacted well to going behind, but Bremen are sitting deep and making themselves hard to break down. 

5' GOAL! Dortmund 0-1 Bremen — What a start for Bremen! Kruse lashes the free-kick at goal and Milot Rashica sticks out a leg and the ball skims off his toe, wrongfooting Oelschlägel in the Dortmund goal.

4' Bremen have started well and won a free-kick off Diallo on the edhe of the Dortmund box.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in Dortmund. 

20:40 Here's how the teams line up in Dortmund...

20:35 Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of this third round German Cup clash between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen.

