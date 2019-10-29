German Cup live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

+++ Refresh page for latest updates +++

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Westfalenstadion

44' - The atmosphere in Dortmund is as good as you'd expect but it may not be the loudest stadium in Germany tonight...

41' - This is a very open contest now with both sides attacking with some pace and verve, but that Thuram chance was probably the best of the half.

38' - Big save!

You could argue it was a big miss from Thuram too. Gladbach burn down the right in their first attack and the ball is hammered across goal by Lainer. It's at a very awkward height, Akanji misses it and Thuram can only knock it too close to Hitz with his thigh and allow the Dortmund keeper to make a save.

34' - Sancho dances in from the left and tries to curl one in the far post but it's deflected behind. The first corner is cleared for another on the left and Sancho and Hazard work the second one short, but not very well. Gladbach under the pump a bit now.

30' - Hitz gets away with one

Dortmund have been threatening this. Weigl passes back to Hitz and the Dortmund keeper's touch is heavier than a fleet of lorries. Neuhaus is on to it and tries to turn it goalwards but Hitz just about makes up the ground to tip round the post while charging back towards goal. Before they take the corner, Gladbach are forced to remove the unforunate Bensebaini for Wendt.

29' - Hazard jinks around the edge of the box, falls over, regains his balance and pings one from 20 yards. It just clips the bar but Sommer looked to have it covered.

26' - Bensebaini is down briefly and holding his hamstring, doesn't look great for him. He's started the game really well, too.

24' - Hazard floats in from the right and assesses the options before pinging one across the pitch to Sancho. It's a tough angle for the Englishman and he screws it wide. Much better from Dortmund in the last 10 though, in an attacking sense anyway.

22' - Lovely stuff from Bensebaini down Gladbach's left. He lifts the ball form the ground over the head of Piszczek and whips a teasing low ball across goal. But there's not a white shirt close enough and Schulz hacks clear.

Hazard denied

19' - A brilliant first time ball from Brandt finds Hazard's run behind the defense. This time it's Beyer that produces a goal saving tackle, sliding round to get a foot in. Dortmund turning up the heat.

17' - Schulz fins some space on the left and whips an absolute beauty low in the corridor between keeper and defenders. It looks to be heading for a Brandt tap in but Zakaria is there again to hook clear off a Dortmund head.

15' - Dortmund look shaky on the ball at the back and they get themselves in trouble again. Gladbach pounce but Stindl can't quite gather the through ball.

13' - Sancho, on the left now, exchanges passes with Hazard but Zakaria goes to ground and times his tackle brilliantly. Hazard's corner is cleared easily enough.

12' - Dortmund are having a lot of the ball but it's in their own half. Akanji and Zagadou are struggling to use it positively at the moment.

9' - The visitors seem to have dropped Zakaria back to form a back three and allow their dangerous wingbacks a bit more license to bomb on.

7' - Gladbach are pressing Dortmund very high and very fast, they sense there's a mistake in this backline. Favre talked about his side playing quick enough to beat the press and this is a big test of their ability to do that.

4' - Early chances

Sancho drives inside and slips a smart little ball to Bruun Larsen. The striker is through ten yards out on the right but shanks it high and wide. He's flagged offside but replays show he isn't. There's no VAR today either way. Then immediately, at the other end, Bensebaini whips a low cross all the way across the six yard box, Thuram is inches away from connecting.

2' - Gladbach not allowing their hosts any time on the ball at the back early on. They'll think if they start well, the crowd may turn nervy.

1' - We're off! The atmosphere is crackling and Bruun Larsen gets us going.

Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig book last 16 spots

Two more top flight sides are through and both in some style. RB Leipzig raced to a 6-1 win away at Wolfsburg with an own goal from Pervan and strikes from Sabitzer, Forsberg, Laimer and a Werner brace. The Wolves conceded more tonight thatn they have in the the enitre Bundesliga season so far. Bremen were also comfortable in a 4-1 win over Heidenheim, Rashica, Bittencourt, Klaasen and Friedl doing the damage there. The other two matches have gone to extra time.

German Cup second round in pictures Wolfsburg 1-6 Leipzig RB Leipzig turned on the style in Wolfsburg, ending the Wolves' cup campaign in emphatic style. The visitors took an early lead through a calamitous Jeffrey Bruma own goal. Wolfsburg went in only one goal down at the break but collapsed in the second half. Timo Werner scored twice with Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg and Konrad Laimer each grabbed a goal before a late Wout Weghorst consolation.

German Cup second round in pictures Werder Bremen 4-1 Heidelheim All the goals came before the break as Weserstadion was treated to a feast of attacking football by Werder Bremen. Milot Rashica continued his fine run of form with the opener early on, and Leonardo Bittencourt and Davy Klaasen put the game beyond Heidelheim inside 18 minutes. Marco Freidl made it four shortly before the break, with a Marc Schnatterer penalty resoring some pride for the visitors.

German Cup second round in pictures Saarbrücken 3-2 Cologne The shock of Tuesday night belonged to fourth-tier Saarbrücken, who scored a 90th minute winner to knock Bundesliga outfit Cologne out. After a goalless first half, the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead through Christopher Schorch and Gillian Jurcher. Cologne steadied the ship through Jonas Hector and Simon Terrode and looked to have forced extra time, but Tobias Jänicke struck the late winner.

German Cup second round in pictures VfL Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich Late goals from Serge Gnabry and substitute Thomas Müller rescued Bayern Munich from an embarrassing exit to second tier strugglers Bochum. Alphonso Davies turned a cross in to his own net to give the home side a first half lead but they couldn't quite hang on, Gnabry firing home at the back post on 83 minutes before Müller bundled home with just a minute remaining.

German Cup second round in pictures Arminia Bielefeld 2-3 Schalke Schalke survived a late rally from their hosts to book their place in the next round. The Royal Blues got off to a flyer with an Alessandro Schöpf strike and a double from Benito Raman putting them three up with only 31 minutes gone. Just when it was looking comfortable, two goals in five minutes from Arminia's Fabian Klos and Cebio Soukou made for a nervy last 13 minutes for David Wagner's men.

German Cup second round in pictures Freiburg 1-3 Union Berlin Union Berlin booked their place in the next round with an impressive win at Frieburg, who were unable to take their Bundesliga form into the cup. Joshua Mees' thumping header put the visitors one up, but Robin Koch nodded Freiburg level in the final minute of the first half. Union turned it on in the second half though, with Robert Andrich and Christian Gentner keeping their cup dream alive.

German Cup second round in pictures Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Paderborn A first half strike from Lucas Alario was enough to see Bayer Leverkusen past Paderborn for the second time this season in a game that will live long in few memories. The Argentina striker, who scored against Germany earlier this month, powered home a loose ball in the 25th minute to settle the tie.

German Cup second round in pictures Duisburg 0-2 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim eased past Duisburg with something to spare as the in-form Bundesliga outfit scored two goals in six minutes early in the second half. The first came courtesy of Florian Grillitsch with Sargis Adamyan adding a second just short of the hour mark. This victory is Hoffenheim's fourth on the bounce in all competitions.

German Cup second round in pictures Hamburg 1-2 Stuttgart (aet) Hamadi Al Ghaddioui's 113th minute winner settled a tight contest between the two Bundesliga 2 sides. Stuttgart got off to the perfect start when Nicolas Gonzalez gave them a 2nd minute lead. This was canceled out by Aaron Hunt and, with the game in extra time and heading towards penalties, Al Ghaddioui's pivot and strike gave Stuttgart the win.

German Cup second round in pictures Darmstadt 0 - 1 Karlsruher A close range Philipp Hofmann effort five minutes from time settled a scrappy affair between two midtable 2. Bundesliga teams. The hosts managed just two shots on target in a game where chances were scarce and were eventually punished when Hofman latched on to Anton Fink's header to punch his side's ticket to the next round. Author: Michael Da Silva, Matt Pearson



Teams announced, no Reus or Hummels

That rumor about Hummels having a virus looks to have been true, with the center back nowhere to be seen, Bürki also doesn't appear to have recovered. As a result, Hitz is in nets again while Akanji and Zagadou look to be the central defensive pairing and Bruun Larsen may well be the latest man to have a run up top for Dortmund. Alcacer is fit enough for the bench though, as is Götze. But the big news is that there's no Marco Reus, not even among the substitutes. Dortmund say he has a "muscular strain".

For Gladbach, Stindl gets a start since April after recovering from a broken leg, but it seems unlikely he'll stay the course. Ginter is fit enough only for the bench and will take his place there alongside Herrmann, which is something of a surprise.

Goals galore in early kickoffs

Each of the four games that kicked off at 18:30 CEST have seen at least one goal. Werder Bremen look as good as through while RB Leipzig lead through a comedy own goal but have seen skipper Willi Orban limp off injured.

Hummels to miss out?

There are rumors that Dortmund center back Mats Hummels is suffering from a virus that's been doing the rounds in the BVB camp and won't be able to play tonight.That'd be a big loss for an already fragile defense if it's true.

Revenge on the cards?

These two met very recently in the league, with Dortmund winning 1-0 in a game where Gladbach felt they could easily have taken a point or more. BVB have kindly provided a recap for anyone who missed it. Can the visitors put one away tonight?

Who will lead the line for Dortmund?

That is the question for Lucien Favre. Paco Alcacer is back in training but not fit enough to play just yet, Mario Götze has a broken arm in his bone but should be fit to play some part and Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard look various shades of uncomfortable as the attacking pivot. We'll find out when the teams are announced about 19:45 German time.

Wolves host Bulls in early games

Of course there are seven other fixtures tonight, with four of them due to kick off any minute. The pick of the early bunch sees Wolfsburg welcome RB Leipzig in a clash of the fourth and sixth-placed teams in the Bundesliga. Later on, there should be a spectacular atmosphere in the capital with a more than 30,000 Dynamo Dresden fans travelling to see their side take on Hertha. Why? Find out here.

Thuram the dangerman for Foals

Gladbach are missing plenty of players tonight, particularly in attacking areas, where they're without Alassane Plea, Raffael and Breel Embolo. But in Marcus Thuram, son of French World Cup winner Lilian, they have a man in red hot form. With Lars Stindl only fit enough for cameos though, the question of whether he'll have enough support remains.

Eberl: 'I want to get my hands on silverware'

"We want to put on another display, like we did two weeks ago - just with the difference that we score a goal this time," Gladbach Sporting Director Max Eberl told Sportbuzzer. "Statistically speaking, we can pose a greater threat to BVB in a single game than over the course of a season - the same goes for Bayern, Leipzig or Leverkusen. I have always said that I want to get my hands on silverware here. Of course the German Cup is the simplest way to do that. We're well aware that we're capable of beating Dortmund on a perfect night."

Reus' record vs. Gladbach

Tonight's visitors will be desperate to keep Reus quiet, but the former Gladbach star has a knack for coming up big against his old club having registered nine goals and five assists in 12 games against his former club. The 30-year-old has scored a goal in each of his last four German Cup appearances and could become the first BVB player to score in five straight since Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2015/16.

The match-winning moment!

Relive Marco Reus' winner in the first 'Battle fo the Borussias' of 2019/20.

'I wouldn't rule out a title'

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach Bernd Krauss, who guided the club to their most recent piece of silverware with a German Cup win in 1995, believes a title is not out of reach for the Foals this season. "Given the team unity and the calm surrounding the club, I wouldn't rule it out," Krauss told Funke Mediengruppe. "If by the end of the season no one else has shown that they want to become German champions, no one is going to turn down the opportunity at Gladbach."

Record-breaking night in Dortmund?

With 81,365 tickets sold, tonight's 'Battle of the Borussias' is set to break the German Cup record for the highest attendance at a second-round fixture. The previous record was held by BVB when they hosted then Bundesliga 2 side Union Berlin at the same stage of Germany's sole cup competition back in October 2016.

1st Round recap: Dortmund

Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer scored either side of half-time in a comfortable 2-0 win for Bourussia Dortmund over KFC Uerdingen 05, following up on their win over Bayern in the Supercup. You have to go back to the 2010/11 campaign for the last time BVB were knocked out in the second round after a penalty shootout loss against Kickers Offenbach.

1st Round recap: Gladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach edged out third-tier Sandhuasen in the opening round of the German Cup with summer signing Marcus Thuram scoring the only goal of the game in his competitive debut for the club. The Foals have been knocked out by Bundesliga opposition in each of their last five cup runs, including last season's 5-0 loss to Leverkusen in the second round.

Goal scoring issues for BVB

Two former Gladbach players combined to down the Foals with Thorgan Hazard playing in Marco Reus to score the only goal of the game between the two teams on Matchday 8. However, goals have been hard come by in the absence of star Spaniard Paco Alcacer and head coach Lucien Favre "needs others to find their range as the Foals come to town again", according to DW's Matt Pearson. Click here to read the full report.

Pre-match press conference: Lucien Favre

"We suffered as a result of Schalke's pressing, that says a lot. Lots of team like to press very aggressively, very high up the pitch. We've got to move the ball faster to avoid the opponent's press. We've got to start playing with one touch. That's not always possible, but that's where we've got to make progress."

Pre-match press conference: Marco Rose

"I don't like to talk about who the favourites are. In football, anything can happen. We are going to Dortmund to win the game and to progress into the next round of the German Cup. Of course, the Bundesliga game against them has helped in our preparation for the match. We lost 1-0 but we didn't play badly. In the match tomorrow we need to believe that we can win right up until the final whistle."

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz – Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Schulz – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Hazard – Brandt

Gladbach: Sommer (c) – Lainer, Beyer, Elvedi, Wendt – Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann, Benes, Neuhaus – Thuram

'Battle of the Borussias'

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live blog for the German Cup second round clash between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The first rendition of the 'Battle of the Bourssias' in the 2019/20 campaign saw BVB clinch a narrow 1-0 win over their namesakes just 11 days ago. Tonight though, they're compete for a spot in Round of 16 and not three points.