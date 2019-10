German Cup live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

+++++Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig book last 16 spots

Two more top flight sides are through and both in some style. RB Leipzig raced to a 6-1 win away at Wolfsburg with an own goal from Pervan and strikes from Sabitzer, Forsberg, Laimer and a Werner brace. The Wolves conceded more tonight thatn they have in the the enitre Bundesliga season so far. Bremen were also comfortable in a 4-1 win over Heidenheim, Rashica, Bittencourt, Klaasen and Friedl doing the damage there. The other two matches have gone to extra time.

Teams announced, no Reus or Hummels

That rumor about Hummels having a virus looks to have been true, with the center back nowhere to be seen, Bürki also doesn't appear to have recovered. As a result, Hitz is in nets again while Akanji and Zagadou look to be the central defensive pairing and Bruun Larsen may well be the latest man to have a run up top for Dortmund. Alcacer is fit enough for the bench though, as is Götze. But the big news is that there's no Marco Reus, not even among the substitutes. Dortmund say he has a "muscular strain".

For Gladbach, Stindl gets a start since April after recovering from a broken leg, but it seems unlikely he'll stay the course. Ginter is fit enough only for the bench and will take his place there alongside Herrmann, which is something of a surprise.

Goals galore in early kickoffs

Each of the four games that kicked off at 18:30 CEST have seen at least one goal. Werder Bremen look as good as through while RB Leipzig lead through a comedy own goal but have seen skipper Willi Orban limp off injured.

Hummels to miss out?

There are rumors that Dortmund center back Mats Hummels is suffering from a virus that's been doing the rounds in the BVB camp and won't be able to play tonight.That'd be a big loss for an already fragile defense if it's true.

Revenge on the cards?

These two met very recently in the league, with Dortmund winning 1-0 in a game where Gladbach felt they could easily have taken a point or more. BVB have kindly provided a recap for anyone who missed it. Can the visitors put one away tonight?

Who will lead the line for Dortmund?

That is the question for Lucien Favre. Paco Alcacer is back in training but not fit enough to play just yet, Mario Götze has a broken arm in his bone but should be fit to play some part and Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard look various shades of uncomfortable as the attacking pivot. We'll find out when the teams are announced about 19:45 German time.

Wolves host Bulls in early games

Of course there are seven other fixtures tonight, with four of them due to kick off any minute. The pick of the early bunch sees Wolfsburg welcome RB Leipzig in a clash of the fourth and sixth-placed teams in the Bundesliga. Later on, there should be a spectacular atmosphere in the capital with a more than 30,000 Dynamo Dresden fans travelling to see their side take on Hertha. Why? Find out here.

Thuram the dangerman for Foals

Gladbach are missing plenty of players tonight, particularly in attacking areas, where they're without Alassane Plea, Raffael and Breel Embolo. But in Marcus Thuram, son of French World Cup winner Lilian, they have a man in red hot form. With Lars Stindl only fit enough for cameos though, the question of whether he'll have enough support remains.

Eberl: 'I want to get my hands on silverware'

"We want to put on another display, like we did two weeks ago - just with the difference that we score a goal this time," Gladbach Sporting Director Max Eberl told Sportbuzzer. "Statistically speaking, we can pose a greater threat to BVB in a single game than over the course of a season - the same goes for Bayern, Leipzig or Leverkusen. I have always said that I want to get my hands on silverware here. Of course the German Cup is the simplest way to do that. We're well aware that we're capable of beating Dortmund on a perfect night."

Reus' record vs. Gladbach

Tonight's visitors will be desperate to keep Reus quiet, but the former Gladbach star has a knack for coming up big against his old club having registered nine goals and five assists in 12 games against his former club. The 30-year-old has scored a goal in each of his last four German Cup appearances and could become the first BVB player to score in five straight since Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2015/16.

The match-winning moment!

Relive Marco Reus' winner in the first 'Battle fo the Borussias' of 2019/20.

'I wouldn't rule out a title'

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach Bernd Krauss, who guided the club to their most recent piece of silverware with a German Cup win in 1995, believes a title is not out of reach for the Foals this season. "Given the team unity and the calm surrounding the club, I wouldn't rule it out," Krauss told Funke Mediengruppe. "If by the end of the season no one else has shown that they want to become German champions, no one is going to turn down the opportunity at Gladbach."

Record-breaking night in Dortmund?

With 81,365 tickets sold, tonight's 'Battle of the Borussias' is set to break the German Cup record for the highest attendance at a second-round fixture. The previous record was held by BVB when they hosted then Bundesliga 2 side Union Berlin at the same stage of Germany's sole cup competition back in October 2016.

1st Round recap: Dortmund

Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer scored either side of half-time in a comfortable 2-0 win for Bourussia Dortmund over KFC Uerdingen 05, following up on their win over Bayern in the Supercup. You have to go back to the 2010/11 campaign for the last time BVB were knocked out in the second round after a penalty shootout loss against Kickers Offenbach.

1st Round recap: Gladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach edged out third-tier Sandhuasen in the opening round of the German Cup with summer signing Marcus Thuram scoring the only goal of the game in his competitive debut for the club. The Foals have been knocked out by Bundesliga opposition in each of their last five cup runs, including last season's 5-0 loss to Leverkusen in the second round.

Goal scoring issues for BVB

Two former Gladbach players combined to down the Foals with Thorgan Hazard playing in Marco Reus to score the only goal of the game between the two teams on Matchday 8. However, goals have been hard come by in the absence of star Spaniard Paco Alcacer and head coach Lucien Favre "needs others to find their range as the Foals come to town again", according to DW's Matt Pearson. Click here to read the full report.

Pre-match press conference: Lucien Favre

"We suffered as a result of Schalke's pressing, that says a lot. Lots of team like to press very aggressively, very high up the pitch. We've got to move the ball faster to avoid the opponent's press. We've got to start playing with one touch. That's not always possible, but that's where we've got to make progress."

Pre-match press conference: Marco Rose

"I don't like to talk about who the favourites are. In football, anything can happen. We are going to Dortmund to win the game and to progress into the next round of the German Cup. Of course, the Bundesliga game against them has helped in our preparation for the match. We lost 1-0 but we didn't play badly. In the match tomorrow we need to believe that we can win right up until the final whistle."

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz – Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Schulz – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Hazard – Brandt

Gladbach: Sommer (c) – Lainer, Beyer, Elvedi, Wendt – Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann, Benes, Neuhaus – Thuram

'Battle of the Borussias'

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live blog for the German Cup second round clash between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The first rendition of the 'Battle of the Bourssias' in the 2019/20 campaign saw BVB clinch a narrow 1-0 win over their namesakes just 11 days ago. Tonight though, they're compete for a spot in Round of 16 and not three points.