German Cup Live: Bayern Munich in Heidenheim

Heidenheim 0-0 Bayern Munich

17:50 Fun fact! Mats Hummels used to put Marc Schnatterer, the Heidenheim captain, in his second-division fantasy football team because he would always get him points from free kicks. Perhaps he'll deliver another tonight, although I'm sure Hummels would prefer him not to. Kick off at 1830 CEST.

17:34 TEAMS! Bit surprised by this Bayern team. No place for Alphonso Davies in the squad. Kovac has picked a strong team, even with Neuer and Alaba out injured. Robert Lewandowski is on the bench because he's a little ill say the club. Sounds like a rest ahead of the big game.

This will be a big challenge for Heidenheim. Schmidt makes two changes from the team that drew in the league on the weekend. Note that keeper Kevin Müller saved a last-minute penalty in that one to secure the point. Some more heroics today? It is the cup...

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich - Rafinha, Süle, Hummels, Kimmich - Thiago, Goretzka - Ribery, James, Müller - Gnabry

Heidenheim XI: Müller - Busch, Mainka, Theuerkauf, Beermann - Schnatterer, Andrich, Griesbeck, Dorsch - Glatzel, Dovedan

17:21 The scene is set. It's 19C in Munich at the moment, with a few clouds. Perfectly warm spring evening. Bring on the football!

17:04 So who are Heidenheim? A side that rose into the third division in 2009, eventually made their way in the second division in 2014 where they have solidified themselves as a mid-table team. Head coach Frank Schmidt has been in charge since 2007 and midfielder Niklas Dorsch will be looking to show his former employees what they should never have let him go. The 21-year-old left Bayern for Heidenheim in 2018 having been at the Bavarian giants since 2012. This season the club are 6th in the second division with - three points off the promotion playoff spot. Keep an eye on striker Robert Glatzel and Dorsch tonight.

16:58 Good evening! Bayern Munich can still win the double. Whether that will be enough to keep Niko Kovac remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be a bad season for the record champions. With one eye on their huge clash against Dortmund on Saturday evening, there's a potential for them to slip up tonight against second-division side Heidenheim. Keep up with all the action here!