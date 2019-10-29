 German Cup: Late Thomas Müller strike rescues Bayern Munich in Bochum | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.10.2019

Sports

German Cup: Late Thomas Müller strike rescues Bayern Munich in Bochum

Bochum were six minutes away from pulling off the mother of all upsets, but Bayern Munich had other ideas. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller struck late as Niko Kovac's side stayed in the cup by the skin of their teeth.

Fußball DFB-Pokal VfL Bochum - Bayern München Thomas Müller (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

VfL Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich, Ruhrstadion
(Davies og 37' — Gnabry 84', Müller 89')

They came so close, but Bochum couldn't quite get it over the line. What would have been an upset of historic proportions slipped from their grasp in the final six minutes, during which a 1-0 lead was flipped into a 2-1 defeat, not helped by a late red card to defender Armel Bella-Kotchap .

The 2. Bundesliga side, whose Ruhrstadion is sandwiched between the more familiar football locations of Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen, will draw huge confidence from an accomplished defensive display, the kind of which have been a short supply during a domestic campaign that has already seen them ship 24 goals in 11 league games, a joint-high total in Germany's second tier.

For Bayern, it was ultimately a win. But not one that will curry favor for Niko Kovac, who despite guiding Bayern to a domestic double in his first season in charge, is not inspiring Bayern to runaway victories in these kinds of fixtures. The elation that followed their 7-2 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League has already faded quickly into the rearview mirror among those who might be engineering his unseating as coach, and an unconvincing win at a struggling 2. Bundesliga team will not help his cause.

Fußball DFB-Pokal VfL Bochum - Bayern München (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Serge Gnabry, right, levelled the scores in the 84th minute.

Ultimately, Kovac had to send on his big guns to bail Bayern out. With a potential banana skin coming up in Frankfurt at the weekend and a Klassiker on the horizon, Kovac would have wanted to keep Robert Lewandowski's powder dry, but the Pole was thrown on at half-time, with Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Müller not far behind. Leon Goretzka, making a return to the club where it all began for him, was anonymous and jeered off the field when his number was raised in the second half.

Seemingly liberated from their league woes, Bochum were brilliant after an Alphonso Davies own goal had given them the advantage a few minutes before the break. They were organized, resolute and showed sheer grit to push Bayern as hard as they did. Uli Hoeness was in attendance alongside sidekick Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and the pair were shuffling uncomfortably in their seats as the clock ticked down, but they and Bayern were spared.

Serge Gnabry kept his head at the far post to level the scores, notching up his ninth goal of the season in all competitions. Bella-Kotchap was then dismissed after stumbling and using his hand to prevent Müller from a clear run at goal, and the former Germany forward arrived in the six yard box at the right time a minute later to deftly tuck the ball past Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann at the near post.

  • 1. FC Saarbruecken v 1. FC Koeln - DFB Cup (Getty Images/A. Grimm)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Saarbrücken 3-2 Cologne

    The shock of the night belonged to fourth-tier Saarbrücken, who scored a 90th minute winner to send Bundesliga outfit Cologne packing. After a goalless first half, the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead through Christopher Schorch and Gillian Jurcher. Cologne steadied the ship though Jonas Hector and Simon Terrode and looked to have forced extra time, but Tobias Jänicke was the hero with the late winner.

  • Fußball DFB-Pokal VfL Bochum - Bayern München (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    VfL Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich

    Late goals from Serge Gnabry and substitute Thomas Müller rescued Bayern Munich from an embarrassing exit to second tier strugglers Bochum. Alphonso Davies turned a cross in to his own net to give the home side a first half lead but they couldn't quite hang on, Gnabry firing home at the back post on 83 minutes before Müller bundled home with just a minute remaining.

  • Schalke celebrate their opener (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Arminia Bielefeld 2-3 Schalke

    Schalke survived a late rally from their hosts to book their place in the next round. The Royal Blues got off to a flyer with an Alessandro Schöpf strike and a double from Benito Raman putting them three up with only 31 minutes gone. Just when it was looking comfortable, two goals in five minutes from Arminia's Fabian Klos and Cebio Soukou made for a nervy last 13 minutes for David Wagner's men.

  • DFB Pokal Spiel SC Freiburg - 1. FC Union Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Union Berlin

    Union Berlin booked their place in the next round with an impressive win at Frieburg, who were unable to take their Bundesliga form into the cup. Joshua Mees' thumping header put the visitors one up, but Robin Koch nodded Freiburg level in the final minute of the first half. Union turned it on in the second half though, with Robert Andrich and Christian Gentner keeping their cup dream alive.

  • Lucas Alario celebrates (Imago Images/U. Kraft)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Paderborn

    A first half strike from Lucas Alario was enough to see Bayer Leverkusen past Paderborn for the second time this season in a game that will live long in few memories. The Argentina striker, who scored against Germany earlier this month, powered home a loose ball in the 25th minute to settle the tie.

  • MSV Duisburg - 1899 Hoffenheim DFB (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Duisburg 0-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim eased past Duisburg with something to spare as the in-form Bundesliga outfit scored two goals in six minutes early in the second half. The first came courtesy of Florian Grillitsch with Sargis Adamyan adding a second just short of the hour mark. This victory is Hoffenheim's fourth on the bounce in all competitions.

  • Fußball DFB-Pokal Hamburger SV - VfB Stuttgart (Getty Images/Bongarts/B. Streubel)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Hamburg 1-2 Stuttgart (aet)

    Hamadi Al Ghaddioui's 113th minute winner settled a tight contest between the two Bundesliga 2 sides. Stuttgart got off to the perfect start when Nicolas Gonzalez gave them a 2nd minute lead. This was canceled out by Aaron Hunt and, with the game in extra time and heading towards penalties, Al Ghaddioui's pivot and strike gave Stuttgart the win.

  • DFB-Pokal | Darmstadt 98 vs Karlsruher SC (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    German Cup second round in pictures

    Darmstadt 0 - 1 Karlsruher

    A close range Philipp Hofmann effort five minutes from time settled a scrappy affair between two midtable 2. Bundesliga teams. The hosts managed just two shots on target in a game where chances were scarce and were eventually punished when Hofman latched on to Anton Fink's header to punch his side's ticket to the next round.

    Author: Michael Da Silva, Matt Pearson


