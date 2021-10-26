German Cup: Gladbach vs Bayern Munich live blog

Hello and welcome to DW’s coverage of the all-Bundesliga second round tie in the German Cup as Borussia Mönchengladbach play host to record titleholders Bayern Munich (kick-off 20:45 CET, 18:45 GMT, 14:45 ET). DW’s blog goes live when the line-ups are announced, but in the time being feel free to scroll for the pre-match lowdown.

Previous meetings

This is the eighth German Cup tie between Gladbach and Bayern, who have never lost to the Foals. Five of the seven matches have gone to extra time including their most recent clash in the 2011/12 semifinals which Bayern won 4-2 on penalties.

Fun fact

Bayern have dominated German football over the course of the last decade, but Gladbach have proven a regular thorn in their side. Of the most recent 21 league meetings, the record champions have only won nine times, drawing four matches and losing eight. No other Bundesliga team has beaten FCB more than five times during this period.

Gladbach have won three of their last five home games against Bayern

From the coaches’ mouth: Adi Hütter

"Bayern are a different caliber to Hertha. They’re in great form, but I know my team is capable of showing a reaction. Having our fans behind us is a game changer. Bayern are favorites, but we’ll see what we can do from the underdog role."

From the sporting director’s mouth: Hasan Salihamidzic

"We're in very good physical condition. The boys have gained a lot of confidence. We have a very good team with a lot of quality. The coaches have done a very good job managing the busy schedule and workload. We want to continue like this and try and play the next games as well as we have done the last few."

Fun fact

Borussia Mönchengladbach have been knocked out by a fellow Bundesliga team in each of the last six cup campaigns, including twice by Borussia Dortmund in each of the last two seasons (2019/20 in the second round, 2020/21 in the quarterfinals).

Lewandowski has 17 goals in 13 games in all competitions

Player focus: Robert Lewandowski

The FIFA Ballon d’Or nominee scored the equalizer in the 1-1 draw when these sides met in the opening fixture of the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign. On Saturday, he moved onto double digits for the 11th straight season with a goal in the 4-0 win against Hoffenheim and the question is whether Gladbach can stop the prolific Pole?

Player focus: Jonas Hofmann

The Germany international was not a happy bunny after Gladbach’s 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday. "Overall it was a poor performance by our standards," he told reporters. "In the first half we wereclearly the better team and dominated, but to concede a goal from a throw in by the corner flag is laughable."

Fun fact

Last season, Bayern were knocked out before the round of 16 for the first time since 2000/01,falling to Holstein Kiel in the second round despite taking the lead twice. The second-tier side won on penalties. It was the first trophy that Hansi Flick failed to win in charge of Bayern.

Possible line-ups

Gladbach: Sommer - Ginter, Elvedi, Beyer - Scally, Zakaria, Neuhaus, Bensebaini - Hofmann, Stindl - Embolo

Bayern: Neuer - Stanisic, Upamecano, Süle, Richards - Sabitzer, Kimmich - Sane, Musiala, Coman - Lewandowski