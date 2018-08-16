 German Cup: Forsberg rescues Leipzig, Cologne score nine in Berlin | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

German Cup: Forsberg rescues Leipzig, Cologne score nine in Berlin

Leipzig came from behind to avoid a shock at fourth tier Viktoria Cologne, while Cologne hit nine past BFC Dynamo in Berlin. There were also big wins for Hanover, Fortuna and Arminia, but Bochum and Regensburg went out.

Viktoria Koeln v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup (Getty Images/C. Koepsel)

Viktoria Cologne 1-3 RB Leipzig
(Golley 39' — Poulsen 60', Forsberg 69', Augustin 90'+3)

Emil Forsberg scored a fine second half winner as RB Leipzig recovered from being a goal down to see off Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup.

The hosts took the lead shortly before half time with a superb goal by Timm Golley, who finished off a blistering Viktoria counter-attack to leave Ralf Rangnick's trailing at the break.

But Leipzig steadied the ship after the restart and got back on level terms on the hour courtesy of Yussuf Poulsen.

Forsberg then put Leipzig ahead with a rifled shot after Viktoria failed to clear, and despite Leipzig going down to ten men when Marcelo Saracchi was red-carded, Jean-Kevin Augustin put the icing on the cake with a third in injury time.

Other results

BFC Dynamo 1-9 Cologne

Weiche Flensburg 1-0 Bochum

Karlsruher 0-6 Hannover

Jeddeloh 2-5 Heidenheim

TSV Steinbach 1-2 Augsburg

Koblenz 0-5 Fortuna Düsseldorf

Chemie Leipzig 2-1 Regensburg

Lok Stendal 0-5 Arminia Bielefeld

Related content

Deutschland, Leipzig: RB Leipzig - CS Universitatea Craiova

RB Leipzig: Can early start get the Red Bulls off to a flyer? 17.08.2018

After an exceptional debut Bundesliga campaign, RB Leipzig suffered from second season syndrome last time around. As a result, they've started 2018-19 much earlier than most. Will that be a help or a hinderance?

Fußball Euopa League CS Universitatea Craiova - RB Leipzig

Europa League: RB Leipzig march on in front of a handful of away fans 16.08.2018

RB Leipzig booked another two dates in their already packed early season schedule, after a 1-1 second leg draw against Universitatea Craiova sent them to the Europa League playoffs. But not many RB fans made the trip.

Fußball DFB-Pokal 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 - FC Schalke 04

German Cup: Schalke labor to victory, St Pauli shocked in Wiesbaden 17.08.2018

Schalke are safely through to the second round of the German Cup after an uninspiring victory at Schweinfurt. St Pauli lost to third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden after three goals in a thrilling extra time period.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 