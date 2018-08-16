German Cup: Forsberg rescues Leipzig, Cologne score nine in Berlin

Leipzig came from behind to avoid a shock at fourth tier Viktoria Cologne, while Cologne hit nine past BFC Dynamo in Berlin. There were also big wins for Hanover, Fortuna and Arminia, but Bochum and Regensburg went out.
Viktoria Cologne 1-3 RB Leipzig
(Golley 39' — Poulsen 60', Forsberg 69', Augustin 90'+3)
Emil Forsberg scored a fine second half winner as RB Leipzig recovered from being a goal down to see off Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup.
The hosts took the lead shortly before half time with a superb goal by Timm Golley, who finished off a blistering Viktoria counter-attack to leave Ralf Rangnick's trailing at the break.
But Leipzig steadied the ship after the restart and got back on level terms on the hour courtesy of Yussuf Poulsen.
Forsberg then put Leipzig ahead with a rifled shot after Viktoria failed to clear, and despite Leipzig going down to ten men when Marcelo Saracchi was red-carded, Jean-Kevin Augustin put the icing on the cake with a third in injury time.
Other results
BFC Dynamo 1-9 Cologne
Weiche Flensburg 1-0 Bochum
Karlsruher 0-6 Hannover
Jeddeloh 2-5 Heidenheim
TSV Steinbach 1-2 Augsburg
Koblenz 0-5 Fortuna Düsseldorf
Chemie Leipzig 2-1 Regensburg
Lok Stendal 0-5 Arminia Bielefeld