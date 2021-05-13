German Cup final: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — live

Kickoff!

DW at the game

Our man on the ground in Berlin tonight is Tom Gennoy.

"The Olympiastadion is the perfect venue for a spectacle like the cup final. But 75,000 empty seats are a jarring sight and will never be the backdrop that a match like this deserves.

Background actors - media, medics, stadium staff - seem to outnumber the actual athletes by a factor of about ten to one. Still, the players are used to playing behind closed doors by now, and will be focused more on the match rather than the eerie backdrop."

German Cup final: Team news

Good evening! Time to get going then. After Dortmund won the first meeting 3-2 on Saturday thanks to Jadon Sancho's match-winning heroics, this time domestic silverware is at stake.

The big news for Dortmund is that Erling Haaland starts. We will soon find out just how fit he is. Otherwise Dortmund are expected.

For RB, Alexander Sorloth and Hee-Chan Hwang start as both Poulsen and Forsberg have to make do with the bench.

RB Leipzig XI: Gulasci – Klostermann, Upamecano, Mukiele, Halstenberg - Kampl - Sabitzer, Haidara – Olmo, Sorloth, Hwang

Dortmund XI: Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Dahoud, Bellingham – Reus, Sancho – Haaland

Spotlight: RB Leipzig

This is the 78th German Cup final and the 37th consecutive one to be held in Berlin's Olympiastadion. RB Leipzig could become the 26th different winner of Germany's cup competition having failed to win in their only previous attempt when they suffered a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in 2019. But they will probably be without winger Angelino, who has not made the trip to Berlin following reports of a dispute between the Spaniard and coaching staff. More on that as we get it...

RB Leipzig's Angelino has reportedly been left out of the team squad for the final.



From the player's mouth: Yussuf Poulsen

"I have good and bad memories [of the German Cup final]. The result last time was unfortunately not what we had hoped for, but it was still a brutally awesome experience because of the atmosphere in Berlin. This year, of course, the whole thing will take place in a different setting without spectators, but the game will still be very emotional. That's why we're really looking forward to Thursday."



From the player's mouth: Mahmoud Dahoud

"I've been here for so long now, it's time to finally bring the cup home again. Winning a title can trigger something in you as a player. You're bound to get hungrier and want more. I think a title would be good for BVB as a whole."

Spotlight: Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have reached a German Cup final for the 10th time, having previously won the title on four occasions, most recently four years ago against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1). Victory over Leipzig would see them win their fifth German cup and draw them level with arch-rivals FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt in third place for most German Cup trophies.

Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has been in sparkling form

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"Obviously the game is a real highlight and it will be an emotional farewell for me. Saying that, we still have two games left in the Bundesliga, which we have high hopes for. I would be really happy if I could say goodbye to Leipzig with the Pokal and two more Bundesliga wins. I've got a good feeling ahead of the game and I can sense the players have the right mix of nerves and excitement before a final. We're really proud that we've made the final."

From the coaches' mouth: Edin Terzic

"Erling Haaland's qualities are known throughout Europe. But without him, we have scored eight goals in the last two games. He was back on the pitch for the first time in two weeks — it looked quite good. We have one more training session and we want to wait for the reaction. After that, we'll sit down and see if it's enough for a call-up."

Possible line-up: Leipzig

Gulasci – Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban – Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Laimer – Olmo, Haidara – Poulsen

Possible line-up: Dortmund

Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Dahoud, Bellingham – Reus, Sancho – Haaland