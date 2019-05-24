German Cup final live: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

+++Refresh page for latest updates+++ +++All times in Central European Summer Time (GMT +2)+++

18:42 There's 78 minutes to go until kick off at 8 p.m. local time in Berlin. Expect starting line ups from both sides shortly. Will Bayern start both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for their big send-off?

18:25 Another statistic in Bayern Munich's favor tonight is their hit-rate in the cup final itself. Bayern have won the competition 18 times, despite only reaching the final on 22 occasions. Can Leipzig add a fifth defeat to their tally?

18:09 Niko Kovac's career DFB Pokal record as a coach is pretty stunning. In 17 games, he has 16 wins, three of them in penalty shootouts. That's led to three finals in three years; the sole defeat (so far, at least) was at Dortmund's hands in the 2017 final.

Meanwhile, the competition's English language account has a simple message for tonight's competitors:

17:48 Also noteworthy in Saturday's final is Franck Ribery's farewell after 12 years with Bayern Munich. The furious Frenchman would surely love to cap his swansong with a goal and yet another piece of silverware.

17:45 Bayern Munich's Niko Kovac could win back-to-back German Cups, having thwarted his future employers last season with Eintracht Frankfurt. Yet, bizarrely, the domestic double might still prove too little for Bayern to stick with their coach, after a challenging first season in charge. Matt Pearson has more:

German Cup: Niko Kovac could make history but still have no future

17:20 Welcome to our rolling coverage of the 2019 German Cup final in Berlin. RB Leipzig are hoping to celebrate their 10th anniversary with their first piece of top-tier silverware. Now there's just the small matter of beating the Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich to claim the trophy.

Janek Speight, who will be in the Olympiastadion for us tonight, has the lowdown on Leipzig's cup ambitions:

RB Leipzig: New kids on the block target first trophy