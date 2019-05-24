 German Cup final live: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.05.2019

Sports

German Cup final live: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

Serial winners versus the corporate upstarts. Neutral German fans might struggle to decide quite who they're rooting for in the German Cup this year. Follow all the action with us, as it happens.

The German Cup trophy (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

All times in Central European Summer Time (GMT +2):

18:09 Niko Kovac's career DFB Pokal record as a coach is pretty stunning. In 17 games, he has 16 wins, three of them in penalty shootouts. That's led to three finals in three years; the sole defeat (so far, at least) was at Dortmund's hands in the 2017 final. 

Meanwhile, the competition's English language account has a simple message for tonight's competitors: 

17:48 Also noteworthy in Saturday's final is Franck Ribery's farewell after 12 years with Bayern Munich. The furious Frenchman would surely love to cap his swansong with a goal and yet another piece of silverware. 

Watch video 02:36

Au revoir Franck Ribéry

17:45 Bayern Munich's Niko Kovac could win back-to-back German Cups, having thwarted his future employers last season with Eintracht Frankfurt. Yet, bizarrely, the domestic double might still prove too little for Bayern to stick with their coach, after a challenging first season in charge. Matt Pearson has more: 

German Cup: Niko Kovac could make history but still have no future

17:20 Welcome to our rolling coverage of the 2019 German Cup final in Berlin. RB Leipzig are hoping to celebrate their 10th anniversary with their first piece of top-tier silverware. Now there's just the small matter of beating the Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich to claim the trophy. 

Janek Speight, who will be in the Olympiastadion for us tonight, has the lowdown on Leipzig's cup ambitions: 

RB Leipzig: New kids on the block target first trophy

