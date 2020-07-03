German Cup final: Bayern Munich's quiet leader David Alaba never tires of trophies

From the outside, Bayern Munich's relentless trophy hunting can sometimes look a little clinical, an exercise in meeting targets rather than finding joy.
But for David Alaba, winning a ninth Bundesliga title and thus equaling the record of former teammate Franck Ribery and current teammate Thomas Müller was significant. To him, records matter.
"It means a lot. The ninth championship is a special title for me. A milestone in my career that I’m proud of and thankful for," he told German magazine Kicker this week ahead of Saturday's German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen.
Should Bayern beat Leverkusen, Alaba will claim his fifth domestic double, and a repeat of the 2013 treble is still possible, with the Champions League set to resume August. That he'll have achieved the double with four different coaches (Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick) speaks to his longevity, ability, consistency and flexibility.
Central figure
The last of those qualities has had to come to the fore in the current campaign, after Bayern allowed Mats Hummels to go back to Borussia Dortmund before serious injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Süle left them short in central defense. With Jerome Boateng then not in Kovac's plans, the unassuming left back suddenly became the central defensive leader.
As with everything else in his career, the Austrian has taken it in his stride. While he played in the middle a few times under Guardiola, he's looked a natural there this term. Alaba reads the game exceptionally well in order to make up for his lack of height, starts attacks superbly from deep and is notably quick for a center back. Süle, arguably the Bundesliga's best center back at the start of the season, has barely been missed.
Flick has described Alaba as his "defensive leader" on a number of occasions. Though softly spoken off the pitch, games in empty stadiums have allowed viewers an insight in to the Austrian's vocal organizing. Those leadership qualities have also helped in the rapid development of teenager Alphonso Davies, who has been the breakout start of the Bundesliga season in Alaba's old position at left back.
"I have a guy like David Alaba beside me who is one of the best left backs in the world and he’s helping me out. I’m very grateful for that," said the Canadian earlier in the season.
Winning mentality
Since becoming Bayern's then-youngest ever debutant in 2008, Alaba has seen it all at Bayern. He has won a staggering 18 trophies, more than most clubs. But he told Kicker it's never enough.
"For me, it is not boring. We've worked hard, working all year to get over the line and get to the top," he said. "We don't get tired of winning titles. On the contrary it's a lot of fun."
If those words are reassuring to Bayern fans, Alaba's contract situation is not. While Bayern have announced new deals for veterans Müller and captain Manuel Neuer recently, as well as the signing of Leroy Sane, Alaba's deal expires in a year.
With Guardiola reportedly interested in joining up with his old charge at Manchester City and a number of other clubs sniffing around, there have been whispers that he could look to play elsewhere for the first time since a loan spell with Hoffenheim in 2010-11.
Alaba said he's been too focused on the football to worry too much about a new deal. Given his professionalism throughout his career, that may well be true.
Should he stay in Bavaria in to his 30s, he seems on course to break all sorts of records. But that's for the future. On Saturday, he'll be just as desperate to secure his 19th title as he was his first.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Union win first top-flight Berlin derby vs. Hertha
November 2, 2019 — It was a historic moment for the city of Berlin as Hertha and Union clashed in their first ever top-flight derby. Sebastian Polter clinched a tight 1-0 victory for the hosts, but the match was marred by ugly scenes in the stands. Hertha ultras launched fireworks onto the pitch and Union ultras attempted to storm the field.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Bayern Munich sack Niko Kovac
November 3, 2019 — Bayern Munich looked in trouble following a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 10. Off the title pace by four points, the club decided to part ways with under-fire coach Niko Kovac. It proved to be the right choice, as replacement Hansi Flick went unbeaten for 20 matches to seal an eighth straight Bundesliga title.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Erling Haaland announces Bundesliga arrival with hat trick
January 18, 2020 — The biggest transfer of the Bundesliga proved to be Borussia Dortmund's capture of Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old Norwegian made an immediate impact off the bench as he netted a game-winning hat trick to hand Dortmund a 5-3 comeback victory over Augsburg. Haaland went on to score 13 goals in just 15 games.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Jürgen Klinsmann leaves Hertha in the lurch
February 11, 2020 — When Hertha Berlin appointed Jürgen Klinsmann as coach, not many saw the partnership ending well. Three wins in just ten games signaled his time in charge would be short, but no one predicted the chaotic nature of his departure. Klinsmannn announced he was leaving the club via Facebook, blindsiding his bosses and making a mockery of the club in the eyes of media and rival fans.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Bundesliga fans protest against Hopp
February 29, 2020 — These protests were about much more than just billionaire Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp, who has cut a controversial figure in his bid to circumvent the Bundesliga's 50+1 ownership rule. Several clubs voiced their opposition to the DFB, due to what they saw as a breach of trust in their relationship with fan groups. Bayern Munich's game at Hoffenheim ended in farce.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
The Bundesliga shuts down
March 13, 2020 — As COVID-19 spread across Europe and Germany, unprecedented lockdown measures were brought into society and the Bundesliga. Before the competition was suspended, however, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne played the first Bundesliga game in front of no fans on March 11. It was the last game until football returned on May 16.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Bundesliga returns in May with 'Geisterspiele'
May 16, 2020 — There were mixed feelings among fans as the Bundesliga came back, but the DFL was adamant that the financial future of several clubs depended on a return. Games behind closed doors, known as 'Geisterspiele' in Germany, was the only way forward and overall it has proved a successful experiment. What's the plan for the new season though? How long can football continue without fans?
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Bayern kill title race with Der Klassiker win
May 26, 2020 — Heading into Matchday 28, there were just four points between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Der Klassiker was therefore a final chance for Dortmund to mount a serious challenge on Bayern's title monopoly. But a Joshua Kimmich wondergoal and a controversial penalty call steered Bayern to a 1-0 win and all but ended any title race.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Klaus Gjasula claims an unwanted record
June 13, 2020 — Paderborn's Klaus Gjasula not only suffered relegation with his club Paderborn, but the 30-year-old also copped a Bundesliga record not many would be proud to hold. Gjasula, playing in midfield, collected his 17th yellow card on Matchday 31 - the most any Bundesliga player has received in one single season.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Bayern Munich win historic eighth straight Bundesliga title
June 16, 2020 — Bayern were pushed further than they have been in the past eight years, but still they did enough to seal yet another Bundesliga title. With two games to spare, they beat Werder Bremen 1-0 on Matchday 32 through a goal from who else but Robert Lewandowski. They finished the season with 13 straight victories, an incredible achievement.
-
Bundesliga 2019-20: Defining moments of the season
Wirtz becomes Bundesliga's youngest scorer
June 30, 2020 — At 17 years and 34 days, Florian Wirtz became the league's youngest ever goalscorer when he netted for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich on Matchday 30. He took the title from previous record holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Dortmund at the age of 17 years and 82 days in 2005. With Kai Havertz's future up the air, could Wirtz become Leverkusen's next superstar?
Author: Janek Speight, Matt Pearson