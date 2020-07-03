German Cup final: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich — live buildup

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff 18:00 UTC

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Bayern-Leverkusen in the 2019-20 season

Both Bundesliga matchups between these two sides this season made headlines, as the fixture tends to do. Leverkusen snatched a 2-1 victory in Munich in their first meeting in November, their first win in Allianz Arena in seven years. But Bayern had their revenge in the reverse fixture, a 4-2 triumph in which four different Bayern players scored.

From the coach's mouth: Bayern coach Hansi Flick

"We know [Leverkusen] have enormous speed in their team. We've adapted to that. It worked well a few weeks ago in Leverkusen, so we're positive it'll work again."

Fun fact: Another Bayern double?

Bayern Munich have dominated German football since they were first promoted to the Bundesliga in 1965, but their dominance over the past decade has attained a new level. In June, they secured their eighth consecutive league title, a stretch that includes a treble and three other domestic doubles. If they beat Leverkusen on Saturday, they would achieve back-to-back domestic doubles for the second time in history, the first coming 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Fun fact: 'Neverkusen' history

Leverkusen have a long history of coming in second. That stigma is best exemplified by the 2001-02 season, when they finished second in the Bundesliga and lost the German Cup and Champions League finals. The phenomenon is so prominent that the club trademarked the term "Vizekusen."

From the coach's mouth: Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz

"If we show the mentality to really, really win this title, I think we have a good chance to beat [Bayern] ... In November, we showed them that we have a good team and we can beat them."

Bayern lineup prediction: Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich — Goretzka, Müller — Coman, Lewandowski, Gnabry

Leverkusen lineup prediction: Hradecky — L. Bender, Tapsoda, S. Bender, Wendell — Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger — Diaby, Havertz, Bailey — Volland