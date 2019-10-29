 German Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.10.2019

Sports

German Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - live blog

For the second time in the space a fortnight, Dortmund and Gladbach clash in the 'Battle of the Borussias' with a spot in the German Cup Round of 16 on the line. Follow the build-up in DW's live blog.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

+++++Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Goal scoring issues for BVB

Two former Gladbach players combined to down the Foals with Thorgan Hazard playing in Marco Reus to score the only goal of the game between the two teams on Matchday 8. However, goals have been hard come by in the absence of star Spaniard Paco Alcacer and head coach Lucien Favre "needs others to find their range as the Foals come to town again", according to DW's Matt Pearson. Click here to read the full report

Pre-match press conference: Lucien Favre

"We suffered as a result of Schalke's pressing, that says a lot. Lots of team like to press very aggressively, very high up the pitch. We've got to move the ball faster to avoid the opponent's press. We've got to start playing with one touch. That's not always possible, but that's where we've got to make progress." 

Pre-match press conference: Marco Rose

"I don't like to talk about who the favourites are. In football, anything can happen. We are going to Dortmund to win the game and to progress into the next round of the German Cup. Of course, the Bundesliga game against them has helped in our preparation for the match. We lost 1-0 but we didn't play badly. In the match tomorrow we need to believe that we can win right up until the final whistle." 

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz – Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Schulz – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Hazard – Brandt

Gladbach: Sommer (c) – Lainer, Beyer, Elvedi, Wendt – Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann, Benes, Neuhaus – Thuram 

'Battle of the Borussias'

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live blog for the German Cup second round clash between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The first rendition of the 'Battle of the Bourssias' in the 2019/20 campaign saw BVB clinch a narrow 1-0 win over their namesakes just 11 days ago. Tonight though, they're compete for a spot in Round of 16 and not three points. 

