German Cup: Bayern Munich visit gives Schalke a chance to regroup

Schalke have just one Bundesliga win in 2020, have not scored in their last 297 minutes and have conceded eight goals in their last two games.

But none of that will matter when Bayern Munich come to town on Tuesday for the German Cup quarterfinals. Schalke can leave their league form behind, with their only task being to advance to the next round.

Topping the Bavarians is always a big ask. The challenge is even greater for Schalke considering seven players, including four defenders, are out injured and first-choice goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is in poor form.

But a victory over last year's double winners would be invigorating, providing confidence that can be carried back into the league. And as Borussia Dortmund's and RB Leipzig's eliminations in the last round have shown, anything can happen in the cup.

Alexander Nübel has made multiple mistakes that have lead to goals in recent games

Goalkeeper dilemma

Among Schalke's chief problems is their goalkeeping situation. Nübel conceded three goals on Saturday against Cologne, one week after shipping five goals against RB Leipzig. In both contests, the 23-year-old goalkeeper made a crucial error that led to a goal.

Following his embarrassing own goal against Cologne, where he spilled Florian Kainz's shot, the traveling Schalke fans turned on their hapless goalkeeper. Chants of "Nübel raus" ("Nübel out") rang out in the stadium as teammates and coach David Wagner consoled the teary-eyed youngster.

During Monday's press conference, Wagner did not reveal whether Nübel or Markus Schubert, who has played five games for the Royal Blues this season, will start against Bayern — a team Nübel is set to join at the end of the season.

"I don't want to speak on this topic in the press conference because I intend to speak with both goalkeepers today (Monday)," Wagner said.

When asked about Nübel's emotional state, Wagner said: "Any word would be one too many, because that is already clear."

Schalke have conceded eight goals in their two Bundesliga games against Bayern Munich this season, but in both games it was inconsequential whom their goalkeeper was. They suffered a 3-0 defeat in August with Nübel in goal and lost 5-0 in January with Nübel between the sticks.

But whoever gets the gloves in the German Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday may end up being Wagner's man for the rest of the season.

Ozan Kabak picked up an injury in Schalke's loss in Cologne

Thin squad

The goalkeeper conundrum is just one of many squad decisions Wagner will have to make. His squad is currently short four defenders — Ozan Kabak, Salif Sane, Benjamin Stambouli and Juan Miranda — and three midfielders — Daniel Caligiuri, Omar Mascarell and Suat Serdar.

The laundry list of absences has made Weston McKennie a critical part of Wagner's side. Though just 21 years of age, the American midfielder is one of the leading figures in Schalke's dressing room and, according to German magazine Kicker, was among those considered to wear the captain's armband with Mascarell out injured. In the end, that honor went to veteran defender Bastian Oczipka. But a lot will be put on McKennie's shoulders with Mascarell and Serdar out.

In defense, a lot will rest on the shoulders of Jean-Clair Todibo, who is on loan from Barcelona. Although Todibo has impressed and possesses decent pace for a 1.89-meter defender, the 20-year-old goes into the Bayern clash with just 20 career games under his belt.

Despite his limited options, Wagner can still field a decent team on Tuesday. But considering his players have had trouble scoring goals and struggled to prevent them, the 48-year-old coach has a tall task ahead of him.

Philippe Coutinho (left), Joshua Kimmich (center) and Joshua Zirkzee (right) all scored against Hoffenheim on Saturday

Bayern unbeatable?

Perhaps no side can stop this Bayern team at the moment. The Bavarians are unbeaten in their last 10 league contests, and have scored at least three goals in eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

They scored nine goals without reply in their two games last week, a 3-0 victory in London against Chelsea in the Champions League and a 6-0 win in the Bundesliga over Hoffenheim. Robert Lewandowski's injury absence hasn't been a problem either, with Bayern taking care of Hoffenheim thanks to a strong first start from Joshua Zirkzee and Philippe Coutinho's return to form.

Bayern currently appear unbeatable, but fine form hasn't always translated into German Cup success this season. Dortmund entered their last 16 clash with Werder Bremen having scored five goals in three consecutive league games. But Bremen, who have had bigger problems than Schalke this season, shocked BVB with a 3-2 victory in the Weserstadion.

Even with Schalke's recent struggles, Bayern coach Hansi Flick isn't taking anything for granted.

"[Schalke] is an opponent that will be dangerous," Flick said. "They're playing at home. There is always a special atmosphere in their stadium and we need to bring our best and remain concentrated."

