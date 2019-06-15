German Cup: Bayern Munich to face Cottbus, Dortmund get Grosskreutz reunion

Just weeks after the end of the 2018-19 season, the draw for the first round of the 2019-20 German Cup was made. Many of the fixtures saw former Bundesliga sides matched up with current Bundesliga teams.
The game that traditionally opens the new season in Germany will already have many football fans looking forward to next season after some exciting fixtures were drawn on Saturday.
Kevin Grosskreutz, a 2014 World Cup winner, will host his former club Borussia Dortmund with his current club KFC Uerdingen. Fourth-division Energie Cottbus have struggled since being relegated from the Bundesliga in 2009 but they will play Bayern Munich, a side they beat on matchday 24 in the 2008 Bundesliga season, at home.
Alemannia Aachen, who made the knockouts of the UEFA Cup in 2005, play Leverkusen. Waldhof Mannheim, who were last in the Bundesliga in 1990, host Eintracht Frankfurt. Newly-promoted second division side Osnabrück will host Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig, while former Bundesliga champions Kaiserslautern will play Mainz at home.
SV Atlas Delmenhorst drew Werder Bremen, in a game between two teams that are separated by just 13 kilometers. Drochtersen/Assel, who played Bayern Munich last year, host another Bundesliga team this year in the form of Schalke.
The games will take place between August 9-12.
2019-20 German Cup First Round Draw:
Energie Cottbus vs. Bayern Munich
KFC Uerdingen vs. Borussia Dortmund
Ulm vs. Heidenheim
Wacker Nordhausen vs. Aue
Verl vs. Augsburg
Drochtersen/Assel vs. Schalke
Wehen Wiesbaden vs. Cologne
Karlsruhe vs. Hannover
Villingen vs. Düsseldorf
Waldhof Mannheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Rödinghausen vs. Paderborn
Salmrohr vs. Kiel
Magdeburg vs. Freiburg
Eichstätt vs. Hertha Berlin
Ingolstadt vs. Nuremberg
Saarbrücken vs. Regensburg
Oberneuland vs. Darmstadt
Dassendorf vs. Dresden
Chemnitz vs. Hamburg
Delmenhorst vs. Werder Bremen
Kaiserslautern vs. Mainz
Würzburg vs. Hoffenheim
Osnabrück vs. RB Leipzig
Lübeck vs. St. Pauli
Viktoria 1889 vs. Bielefeld
Rostock vs. Stuttgart
Duisburg vs. Fürth
Baunatal vs. Bochum
Alemannia Aachen vs. Leverkusen
Sandhausen vs. Gladbach
Halle vs. Wolfsburg
Halberstadt vs. Union Berlin