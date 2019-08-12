German Cup: Bayern Munich see off Cottbus, Wolfsburg need extra-time to beat Halle

Energie Cottbus 1-3 Bayern Munich

(Taz pen 90+2' - Lewandowski 32' 85', Coman 65')

"It's simply not realistic," said Energie Cottbus coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz when asked about his team's chances of knocking out Bayern Munich - and so it proved, as the cup holders won 3-0 in Brandenburg.

The young fourth-division side held Bayern at bay for half an hour at the Stadion der Freundschaft ("Stadium of Friendship"), thanks in particular to some impressive stops from goalkeeper Lennart Moser. The 19-year-old also blocked Kingsley Coman's header at point-blank range, but could do nothing about Robert Lewandowski's follow-up as the Pole put Bayern ahead.

He should probably have done better however with Bayern's second goal. Coman's right-footed shot was well-struck from outside the box but Moser will have been disappointed that it slipped under his grasp.

With ten minutes remaining, the hosts finally forced Manuel Neuer, the German international turning Moritz Broschinski's effort round the post following a rare Cottbus counter-attack. Wollitz kept roaring his team on from the sideline in search of a goal, until Leon Goretzka's shot deflected off Lewandowski late on to make it three.

Finally, with the final kick off the game, Cottbus had something to celebrate. After a foul by Goretzka in the box, Berkan Taz stepped up to convert the penalty. It made the scoreline look more than respectable, anything else was always going to be unrealistic for Cottbus.

Robin Knoche and Wolfsburg needed extra-time to see off third-division Halle

Hallescher FC 3-5 VfL Wolfsburg (aet)

(Drinkuth 43', Mai 57', Fetsch 90+1' - Weghorst 44', Gerhardt 49', William 70', Knoche 92', Brekalo 94')

Europa League participants Wolfsburg needed extra-time to overcome third-division Halle who, for over 90 minutes, simply refused to be beaten.

The lower-league hosts even took the lead just before half-time in Saxony-Anhalt but Wout Weghorst immediately drew the Bundesliga side level. After the break, Yannick Gerhardt put the Wolves ahead, only for Halle to equalize through Sebastian Mai.

The eastern Germans' resolve appeared to have been broken when William put Wolfsburg 3-2 up with twenty minutes remaining but, moments after captain Josuha Guilavogui had been shown a second yellow card, Mathias Fetsch scored a dramatic injury-time equalizer to usher in another 30 minutes.

But Wolfsburg only needed four of those, with Robin Knoche and Josip Brekalo quickly making it 5-3 and effectively ending the tie.

Hansa Rostock 0-1 VfB Stuttgart

(Al Ghaddioui 19')

Third-division Hansa Rostock spectacularly knocked Stuttgart, then of the Bundesliga, out of the German Cup at this stage last season. Twelve months later, the two were drawn together again but there was to be no repeat upset on the north-east coast as the Swabians took revenge.

Backed by a typically raucous Ostseestadion crowd clad predominantly in matching white t-shirts, Hansa dominated the opening stages - but it was Stuttgart, now of division two, who clinically took the lead when Hamadi Al Ghaddioui headed home unmarked from close range.

But Rostock, inspired by last summer's heroics against the same opponents, weren't fazed and continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and should have equalized through John Verhoek, but the striker put his free header wide, as Stuttgart held on.

Karlsruher SC 2-0 Hannover 96

(Grozurek 53', Wanitzek pen 61')

Two Bundesliga 2 sides met at the Wildparkstadion, with Karlsruhe overcoming Hannover thanks to second-half goals from Lukas Grozurek and Marvin Wanitzek.