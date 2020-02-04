German Cup: Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim in Round of 16 — live blog

All times in Central European Time (CET)

Bayern Munich 3-1 Hoffenheim

(Boateng o.g. 8', Müller 20', Lewandowski 36' — Hübner o.g.)

57' A shot from Ihlas Bebou pin balls off David Alaba and Jerome Boateng before sailing over the crossbar. Bayern's defense clears the ensuing corner.

55' Yellow card Benjamin Pavard gets booked for a high boot as he tries to a free kick from Sebastian Rudy. His leg collided with Havard Nordtveit's head, and the Norwegian midfielder received treatment before getting back on his feet.

53' Jerome Boateng takes down Sebsatian Rudy, setting up a set piece opportunity for Hoffenheim. Rudy lofts the ensuing free kick in Havard Nordtveit's direction, but the flag goes up for offside.

52' Thomas Müller receives the ball from Philippe Coutinho at the top of the box on the break. The German international tries to float a shot over Philipp Pentke, but his shot lands on the top of the net.

49' Serge Gnabry receives a ball over the from Benjamin Pavard, but the flag goes up for offside.

46' Second half kickoff!

21:40 Some halftime statistics...

Shots on goal: Bayern 10, Hoffenheim 2

Possession: Bayern 59%, Hoffenhiem 41%

Passing success: Bayern 85%, Hoffenheim 78%

45' Halftime!

41' Benjamin Pavard receives the ball from Thomas Müller on the right wing. His shot skips across the face of goal and out of play.

36' GOAL! Hoffenheim's Philipp Pentke collides with Benjamin Hübner while trying to clear a long pass from Joshua Kimmich. Robert Lewandowski heads the loose ball into an empty net. Bayern Munich 3, Hoffenheim 1

Robert Lewandowski (middle) gives Bayern Munich a 3-1 lead

31' Yellow card Havard Nordtveit gets booked for a rash challenge on Corentin Tolisso.

27' Serge Gnabry collects a long pass from Joshua Kimmich on the right side of the penalty area. He collects the ball and fires a shot across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.

25' Robert Lewandowski threads a pass to Serge Gnabry on the right side of Hoffenheim's box. Gnabry cuts back and fires but Philipp Pentke makes the save.

24' Serge Gnabry dribbles around Pavel Kaderabek in Hoffenheim's penalty area. Gnabry's ensuing shot is deflected by Philipp Pentke out for a corner. The ensuing courner is cleared by Hoffenheim.

23' Philippe Coutinho picks out Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area, but the strikers shot is off the chest of Philipp Pentke.

20' GOAL! David Alaba picks out Thomas Müller's run into the box and the German international slots a shot past Philipp Pentke in Hoffenheim's goal. The strike was Müller's fourth in has many games in 2020. Bayern Munich 2, Hoffenheim 1

13' OWN GOAL! Alphonso Davies crosses the ball from the left, and Benjamin Hübner, with Thomas Müller closing in, deflects the pass into Hoffenheim's goal. Bayern Munich 1, Hoffenheim 1

8' OWN GOAL! Florian Grillitsch finds Ihlas Bebou in the penalty area, and the Hoffenheim forward fires a shot off Jerome Boateng and into the back of the net. Bayern Munich 0, Hoffenheim 1

5' Goal disallowed! Thomas Müller sets up Robert Lewandowski for a clean finish inside the six-yard box, but the linesman raises his flag for offside. Video evidence showed that Müller was offside in the run-up to the chance.

3' Philippe Coutinho receives the ball at the edge of the box, and fires a shot inches wide of the goal.

Philippe Coutinho fires a shot in the third minute

1' Kickoff! We are underway in Munich.

20:40 Cup in the cold! The temperature in Allianz Arena is 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). Perhaps it is a good thing that the German Cup was in Leverkusen for the Leverkusen-Stuttgart game on Wednesday.

20:30 "He gives a lot of people confidence." Bayern's head of sport Hasan Salihamidzic praised head coach Hansi Flick on German broadcaster ARD before the game.

20:10 Lucas Hernandez, Bayern's record signing who has been out with a knee injury, is on the club's bench for Wednesday's contest. He made nine appearances for the Bavarians before suffering a

19:55 Alfred Schreder appears to be using a three-man defense for the first time since the end of November. Hoffenheim has featured a four-man back line for the last two months, but the first-year head coach has apparently reverted back to the tactics he used earlier this year. Hoffenheim primarily used a three-man defense under their last head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

19:45 Serge Gnabry is making his first start of the new year after spending Bayern's first three games in 2020 on the bench. He takes the place of Ivan Perisic, who picked up an injury in training after a hard tackle from January addition Alvaro Odriozola.

Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso is making his first start since November, his third in the German Cup this season, replacing Thiago in Bayern's midfield. He was the club's record signing when he joined the Bavarians in 2017 for €41.5 million — Bayern have since broken that record, spending €80 million on Lucas Hernandez. But injuries and inconsistency have prevented the French international from establishing a role in this Bayern squad.

19:40 Lineups are out!

Bayern Munich: Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Tolisso, Kimmich — Müller, Coutinho, Gnabry — Lewandowski

Hoffenheim: Pentke — Nordtveit, Akpoguma, Hübner — Kaderabek, Rudy, Grillitsch, Zuber — Bruun Larsen, Kramaric, Bebou

Pregame spotlight: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

The German international started Bayern's first three games of the new year on the bench, coming on as a substitute in all three contests. But Ivan Perisic picked up an injury in training that will keep him out for weeks, so the German international may be thrust in the starting lineup. Gnabry scored in Bayern's last German Cup game in Bochum and has 12 goals in 25 games in all competitions.

Pregame spotlight: Sebastian Rudy, Hoffenheim

The former Bayern midfielder returned to Hoffenheim last August after spending last season with Schalke. His is far from the peak form he showed in 2016-17, but he has been a solid contributor for Alfred Schreuder's side this campaign. He will be needed as a shield for Hoffenheim's defense when his side takes on the defending German Cup winners.

Fun fact

Bayern Munich are playing in the last 16 of the German Cup for the 19th consecutive season, extending their own competition record. They have advanced to the quarterfinals each of the last 12 years, their last round of 16 defeat coming to Aachen in 2006-07.

Historic form

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will face off for the first time in the German Cup on Wednesday. The Bavarians have won 15 of their 23 Bundesliga meetings, while Hoffenheim have won three.