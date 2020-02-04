German Cup: Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim in Round of 16 — live blog

All times in Central European Time (CET)

19:55 Alfred Schreder appears to be using a three-man defense for the first time since the end of November. Hoffenheim has featured a four-man back line for the last two months, but the first-year head coach has apparently reverted back to the tactics he used earlier this year. Hoffenheim primarily used a three-man defense under their last head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

19:45 Serge Gnabry is making his first start of the new year after spending Bayern's first three games in 2020 on the bench. He takes the place of Ivan Perisic, who picked up an injury in training after a hard tackle from January addition Alvaro Odriozola.

Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso is making his first start since November, his third in the German Cup this season, replacing Thiago in Bayern's midfield. He was the club's record signing when he joined the Bavarians in 2017 for €41.5 million — Bayern have since broken that record, spending €80 million on Lucas Hernandez. But injuries and inconsistency have prevented the French international from establishing a role in this Bayern squad.

19:40 Lineups are out!

Bayern Munich: Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Tolisso, Kimmich — Müller, Coutinho, Gnabry — Lewandowski

Hoffenheim: Pentke — Nordtveit, Akpoguma, Hübner — Kaderabek, Rudy, Grillitsch, Zuber — Bruun Larsen, Kramaric, Bebou

Pregame spotlight: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

The German international started Bayern's first three games of the new year on the bench, coming on as a substitute in all three contests. But Ivan Perisic picked up an injury in training that will keep him out for weeks, so the German international may be thrust in the starting lineup. Gnabry scored in Bayern's last German Cup game in Bochum and has 12 goals in 25 games in all competitions.

Pregame spotlight: Sebastian Rudy, Hoffenheim

The former Bayern midfielder returned to Hoffenheim last August after spending last season with Schalke. His is far from the peak form he showed in 2016-17, but he has been a solid contributor for Alfred Schreuder's side this campaign. He will be needed as a shield for Hoffenheim's defense when his side takes on the defending German Cup winners.

Fun fact

Bayern Munich are playing in the last 16 of the German Cup for the 19th consecutive season, extending their own competition record. They have advanced to the quarterfinals each of the last 12 years, their last round of 16 defeat coming to Aachen in 2006-07.

Historic form

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will face off for the first time in the German Cup on Wednesday. The Bavarians have won 15 of their 23 Bundesliga meetings, while Hoffenheim have won three.