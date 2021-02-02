German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen out after defeat by fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen

Less than 50 kilometers separates Essen and Leverkusen, but the distance in footballing terms is light years. While Bayer Leverkusen have been challenging at the top end of the Bundesliga this season, Rot-Weiss Essen operate in the less glamorous fourth tier of German football. On Tuesday night, the tables were turned.

Leverkusen have only one major domestic title to their names in their 116-year history and this result ensures they will end another season empty-handed. Their nickname Neverkusen has rarely felt more apt.

It had been an uncomfortable night for Peter Bosz's side, which was at near full-strength despite having Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz benched. They both emerged midway through in Essen, but neither could inspire their side.

Leverkusen even went ahead through Leon Bailey's crisp finish, which finally broke the deadline at the end of the first period of extra time after a goalless 90. But just four minutes later, Essen equalized at the same end of Stadion Essen, with Oguzhan Kefkir following up after Lukas Hradecky failed to deal with Platzek's effort from distance.

Crowning moment: Simon Engelmann rifles home the winning goal for Rot-Weiss Essen.

And as the rain failed to relent, neither did Essen. With a shootout looming, Essen pounced. Aranguiz was casual on the ball and that turnover allowed Simon Engelmann to be slipped in, and he pounded a first-time shot into the roof of the net from an angle, squeezing it inside Hradecky's near post.

It's on nights like these when fans are really missed, but at least the pyrotechnics in the Ruhr went some way to make up for it. As Leverkusen struggle to shed their unwanted tag, they replace Fortuna Düsseldorf as Essen's latest Pokal victim.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich's conquerers Holstein Kiel made it through against fellow second-tier side Darmstadt - but they did it the hard way. Janni Serra had given them the lead early in the second half but conceded four minutes before the end when Serdar Dursun struck. It went to penalties after no goals in extra time with the hosts winning a gripping shootout 7-6.