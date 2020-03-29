 German courts tell Easter churchgoers, not this year | News | DW | 07.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German courts tell Easter churchgoers, not this year

Legal bids by churchgoers to override Germany-wide pandemic bans on gatherings, Easter included, have been dismissed by two courts. Catholic and Protestant heads are urging congregants to stay 'responsibly' in isolation.

A priest in Achern holds mass with photos of people who cannot attend in person (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Administrative courts in Berlin and Hesse have overruled dissident Catholic churchgoers keen to assemble at Easter — despite pandemic bans on gatherings to slow the viral spread of Sars-CoV-2.

The legal rulings prompted reminders from leaders of Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches that government pandemic strictures introduce mid-March remained over Easter.

Protestant head Heinrich Bedford-Strom said saving lives by slowing infection was the "guiding principle." Conservative Catholic bishop Rudolf Voderholzer asked dissenters if they "really wanted to boost the virus' spread?"

Read moreGermany’s coronavirus response: Separating fact from fiction

"Televised church services, livestreams or telephone prayer, the Easter message can't be stopped," added Bedford-Strom.

Berlin's administrative court on Tuesday rejected an emergency application from an offshoot of one Catholic congregation that wanted a service limited to 50 persons.

Berlin's coronavirus control decree did not violate religious freedoms, judges ruled.

Earlier, administrative courts in Hesse and Saxony had declared pandemic bans on gatherings as lawful, and in Hesse's case, rejected a lone Catholic's application.

Watch video 01:47

Keeping the faith in times of a pandemic

On Tuesday, constitutional jurist Horst Dreier told Düsseldorf's Rheinische Post newspaper that banning church services was "very problematic."

He suggested widely-spaced pews and revolving services. Many people needed spiritual support; online services were "not really a substitute," said Dreier.

Protestant and retired TV presenter Peter Hahne accused Protestant leaders of rushing last month to obey secular authorities.

Read moreGermany's coronavirus travel restrictions: What you need to know

"Beverage stores are open, the church is not. Whom do you want to explain that to?" said Hahne, telling the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper that not being allowed to physically attend services struck at the "core" of church practice.

The Hesse-Nassau Protestant diocese president, Volker Jung, rebuffed Hahne's remark as "irresponsible," asserting churchgoers stayed longer together than shoppers.

A lead virologist at Germany's pandemic advisory Robert Koch Institute, Thomas Mertens, told the Catholic KNA news agency: "Infection can only be excluded in this space [a church] when religious services do not take place."

Watch video 02:41

The harsh reality in a German intensive care unit

ipj/dr (KNA, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Trier | Live-Übertragung Gottesdienst

German churches overcoming coronavirus isolation 29.03.2020

With Germany in lockdown, pastors and priests are looking for new ways to reach the country's 3 million regular worshippers. Elderly churchgoers are especially in need of pastoral care.

Symbolbild FIFA

Coronavirus and sports: FIFA issues coronavirus guidelines 07.04.2020

Football's world governing body has issued a set of guidelines aimed at addressing legal issues raised by the coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian Grand Prix is the latest F1 race to be called off. Get up to date here.

Germany to impose two-week quarantine on travelers 06.04.2020

Germany is looking to get ahead of the Easter holidays by imposing a two-week quarantine on citizens and long-term residents returning from abroad. The move is meant to contain the coronavirus and protect gains made with social-distancing measures.

Advertisement