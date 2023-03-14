  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
China
Migration
Two cars are checked at the entrance to the PCK refinery in Schwedt, Brandenburg.
The German government ttook over the subsidiaries last SeptemberImage: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

German court upholds Russian Rosneft subsidiary takeover

32 minutes ago

The court dismissed complaints from the Russian oil giant questioning the legality of the takeover. At the time, Rosneft accounted for some 12% of Germany's oil refining capacity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ofk2

A German court upheld a decision Tuesday to put two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under German authorities' control, dismissing complaints from the Russian company.

The Federal Administrative Court said that the Economy Ministry's decision to put the Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH into the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency regulator was lawful.

The decision was taken last September, amid growing fear for Germany's energy supply as it aimed to end its reliance on Russia.

What did the court say?

Rosneft's complaints blamed the government for taking over the subsidiaries without a prior hearing. They argued that the action was disproportionate.

The court said that the German government was not obliged to give Rosneft a hearing. It added that indications of a potential capital withdrawal fueled concern for the collapse of the subsidiaries.

The court said that Russia's stake in the subsidiaries frightened business partners including banks and insurers, who planned to pull out.

"The ministry had exercised its discretion according to these standards without error," the court said.

Scholz: 'This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to safeguard our country'

What happened with the takeover?

Last September, Chancellor Olaf Scholz officially announced the move, saying it was important to do everything possible to ensure Germany's energy security.

He said the decision had not been easy but that it was unavoidable, as Russia was no longer a reliable energy supplier. It was a "far-reaching energy policy decision to protect" the country, the chancellor added.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, takes part in a press conference on the package of measures for the eastern German refinery sites and ports, alongside Robert Habeck, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection to his left, and Dietmar Woidke, the Minister President of Brandenburg, on his right
German Chancellor Scholz said the decision was taken to ensure Germany's energy securityImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

The German government cited the need to ensure continued operations at the oil refineries amid Berlin's resolve to cease oil imports from Russia by the end of the year. European sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine also contriibuted to the decision making process.

Rosneft Deutschland accounted for about 12% of Germany's oil processing capacity and was one of the largest oil processing companies in the country when the decision was taken.

The Russian oil giant has previously stated that it does not intend to stop importing oil to Germany even though an EU embargo came into effect in February of this year.

rmt/ar (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Abrehet Hagos with pictures of her massacred kin and neighbors

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Girl reads aloud as teacher looks; other girls in the classroom follow along in their books

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Education2 hours ago03:19 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Path

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Path

ReligionMarch 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two women smile as they take a selfie on a nighttime street in St. Petersburg

Russians flee a hostile homeland

Russians flee a hostile homeland

Politics8 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden und Rishi Sunak stand at lecterns in the port of San Diego

US, UK, Australia reveal nuclear-powered submarine deal

US, UK, Australia reveal nuclear-powered submarine deal

Politics8 hours ago01:45 min
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

BusinessMarch 13, 202302:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage