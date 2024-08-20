German court upholds ex-Nazi camp secretary conviction

The 99-year-old woman, Irmgard F., had been sentenced by a juvenile court for her job as a secretary in the Stutthof concentration camp.

Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 99-year-old former concentration camp secretary of complicity in the murder of over 10,000 people.

The woman, identified as Irmgard F. in accordance with German privacy laws, worked as a stenographer and typist at the Stutthof death camp near Nazi-occupied Danzig, now Gdansk in northwestern Poland.

An estimated 65,000 people died at Stutthof. Victims included Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.

What do we know about the case?

In 2022, a juvenile court in Itzehoe in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein sentenced Irmgard F. to two year's probation for complicity in murder in 10,505 cases and attempted murder in 5 cases.

The defendant was tried in a juvenile court as the crimes were committed between 1943 and 1945, when she was only 18 to 19 years of age.

Defense attorneys had called for her to be found not guilty, arguing she was not aware of the murders committed at the camp.

After her conviction, the defense appealed the verdict in federal court.

In 2021, she was caught attempting to escape the trial by fleeing her elderly care home.

