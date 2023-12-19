German court rules Bavaria's controversial crosses can stay

A challenge to Bavaria's decree about hanging crosses in public buildings has been overruled. When the cross-regulation was first announced, it sparked a heated debate in Germany, and controversy looks set to continue.

Crosses mounted in the entryways of the state's public buildings in Bavaria can stay up, Germany's Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled on Tuesday.

In 2018, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder of the Christian Social Union (CSU) ordered that all public buildings prominently hang a cross "as an expression of Bavaria's historical and cultural character."

On Tuesday, the court in Leipzig rejected an appeal by the Association for Freedom of Thought (bfg) against a lower court's ruling last year that said complaints against the hanging of crosses were unfounded.

Söder welcomed the latest decision, writing on X, formerly Twitter, the cross was a sign of Bavaria's "Christian and cultural character."

Case against the cross 'not over yet'

The bfg questioned the legality of the Bavaria's cross requirement, saying it favored the Christian religion and violated the state's obligation to be neutral regarding ideological issues.

The court, however, found that the regulation was a "mere administrative regulation with no external legal effect and therefore did not violate any rights of the plaintiffs.

The court ruled that religious references are not completely prohibited under the principle of religious and ideological neutrality of the state.

The bfg planned to take the case to the Federal Constitutional Court.

"It's not over yet," Assunta Tammelleo, the association's chairperson, said.

Cross to stay in Bavaria

When the cross requirement was first announced, it sparked a heated debate in Germany and drew criticism from the Protestant church and the Catholic German Bishop's Conference.

The churches were worried the issue was being misused ahead of a state election that year, which the CSU went on to win.

On Tuesday, just before the court's judgment, the Archbishop of Munich, Cardinal Reinhard Marx said he was "very much in favor of the cross public space."

"The cross cannot be made to disappear in Bavaria," he added.

lo/mh (dpa, KNA, AFP)