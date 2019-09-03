German court rejects plea to repatriate suspected jihadi from Syria

A German court has found the government isn't responsible for repatriating a citizen imprisoned by Syrian Kurds on suspicion of joining the "Islamic State." The ruling was based on a technicality.
The German government is not required to repatriate one of its citizens believed to be imprisoned by Syrian Kurdish forces on suspicion of being a member of the "Islamic State" (IS), a Berlin administrative court ruled Tuesday.
Read more: Syrian Kurds hand over four 'Islamic State' children to Germany
The German national, who was born in 1992, allegedly left for Syria with his brother five years ago to join the terrorist group.
The lawyer representing the alleged jihadi's father had requested that Germany repatriate the man on the grounds that he could face torture or the death penalty if handed over to the Syrian government or Iraq.
However, the administrative court rejected this argument on technical grounds. It said the father lacked power of attorney or documentation that the imprisoned suspect had requested his father pursue litigation.
In addition, the court dismissed the demand for his return as "something impossible" because the man's exact whereabouts were unknown and it was not clear that he was in the custody of Syrian Kurdish forces.
Read more: German 'Islamic State' bride jailed for 5 years
The court also ruled not to carry out an emergency waiver because the son is said to have renounced his father and both are not allegedly in contact with one another, making it difficult to determine whether the father had in fact filed the case in the interest of his son.
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
A German IS fighter is facing charges of murder and torture at a German high court. This is the second time that he has faced terrorism-related charges. (04.09.2019)
The German-Tunisian woman has been arrested just months after a cellphone provided fresh evidence about her time in Syria. She had married two IS fighters, one of whom was rapper-turned-extremist Denis Cuspert. (09.09.2019)
A report has revealed new allegations of sexual torture, rape and forced nudity across 30 Syrian detention centers, at home raids and government checkpoints. But justice for survivors is proving a long road. (10.04.2019)
Kurdish authorities in Syria have handed over four children to Germany who had parents that were "Islamic State" fighters. Many EU countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families. (19.08.2019)
Sabine S. traveled to Syria and Iraq to marry an Islamic State (IS) fighter and praised jihadi life in several blogs. She left her two children in Berlin after becoming radicalized. (05.07.2019)
Turkey and the United States have agreed on the creation of a buffer zone in northern Syria. Details of the agreement remain sketchy, however, and Syrian Kurds fear Ankara will try to expel them from the region. (13.08.2019)
German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)