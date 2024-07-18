German court rejects New York Times case over Wordle rights

Hamburg puzzle maker Stefan Heine secured the national rights to the name "Wordle" on the same day the US newspaper publisher purchased the online puzzle of the same name from its original inventor.

A German court has thrown out a case of legal action by the New York Times Company attempting to prevent a local puzzle maker from using the name "Wordle."

The publisher acquired Wordle from the original inventor in early 2021 and applied for a European Union trademark. On the same day, Hamburg-based puzzle maker Stefan Heine secured the German rights to the name "Wordle."

The court ruled on Thursday that the New York Times Company did not have prior rights over the name, and that both the EU trademark and the German trademark were of "equal seniority."

Both the New York Times and Heine are allowed to use the name "Wordle" in Germany, the court said.

Stefan Heine welcomes victory

Heine is a ­­­renowned maker of word games and other kinds of puzzles in Germany.

He supplies puzzles to more than 400 media companies companies in the print and online sector, and was also instrumental in the spread of the Sudoku number puzzle in Germany.

"Puzzles have been my passion for 29 years. I want to see good puzzles in the world, and Wordle is a lovely puzzle that is fun," Heine said after the ruling on Thursday.

Stefan Heines supplies hundreds of German publishers with puzzles for print and online Image: Markus Scholz/dpa/picture alliance

He said he was not interested in the money.

"I would hope that the New York Times would now come to its senses and recognize that it will not win, or that it listens to me and understands why I did it," Heine said.

The New York Times Company bought Wordle from its inventor, Josh Wardle, for $1.2 million (€1.1 million) in 2021. Prior to this, the inventor had published the game for free on his personal website and had not trademarked the name.

