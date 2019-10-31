 German court rejects climate change challenge to Merkel | News | DW | 31.10.2019

News

German court rejects climate change challenge to Merkel

A court in Germany has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three farming families who along with Greenpeace argued that Angela Merkel's government has not done enough to tackle climate change.

A Berlin court on Thursday rejected the claim by farmers — backed by the Greenpeace environmental group — that the government was violating their rights by cutting greenhouse gas emissions at a slower rate than promised.

The court said the federal cabinet's political commitments were not binding in the way that the group claimed. It said the government had room for maneuver in deciding how to meet its obligation to protect property and livelihood from climate change.

"The plaintiffs lacked a legal basis for their complaint," the court said in a statement.

More to come...

