German court rejects climate change challenge to Merkel

A Berlin court on Thursday rejected the claim by farmers — backed by the Greenpeace environmental group — that the government was violating their rights by cutting greenhouse gas emissions at a slower rate than promised.

The court said the federal cabinet's political commitments were not binding in the way that the group claimed. It said the government had room for maneuver in deciding how to meet its obligation to protect property and livelihood from climate change.

"The plaintiffs lacked a legal basis for their complaint," the court said in a statement.

