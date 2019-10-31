German court rejects climate change challenge to Merkel

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A court in Germany has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three farming families who along with Greenpeace argued that Angela Merkel's government has not done enough to tackle climate change.
For the first time, the German government is being taken to court for failing to protect the climate. Ahead of the hearing, DW spoke to one of the plaintiffs in the case, organic farmer Silke Backsen.
In Berlin, three farming families and the environmental organization Greenpeace are taking the battle against climate change to court. They are suing the German government, claiming it is reducing CO2 emissions too slowly to reach its promised goal.
How do we inspire the fundamental changes that are needed to safeguard our planet? On this program, we look at some novel ideas, from restoring peatlands to their natural state to climate change resistant apples.
