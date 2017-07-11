German court overturns COVID restrictions on retail sector in NRW

A German court on Monday overturned several coronavirus restrictions on the retail sector in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

The decision means that mandatory visitor appointments and limitations of customers per square meter in stores will be dropped with immediate effect.

The ruling by Higher Administrative Court in Münster applies to all retail businesses in NRW, Germany's most populous state.

According to the court, the restrictions "in their current form" violate the constitutional principle of equal treatment.

What will it mean for shoppers?

Based on NRW's current Corona Protection Ordinance, all retailers have been able to reopen since March 8.

For stores previously exempt from closure, such as supermarkets, the state's protection ordinance allowed one customer per ten or 20 square meters (215 square feet).

In the rest of the NRW's retail sector, however, access was limited to one customer per 40 square meters and only by prior appointment. The Münster court has now suspended this regulation.

German retail giants file lawsuits

The decision comes after MediaMarktSaturn, Germany's largest electronics retailer, filed an emergency application with the Münster court, calling for NRW shop closures to be lifted.

"The shop closures in Germany, which have been in place for more than two months now, are disproportionate," the company’s Germany CEO Florian Gietl criticized.

The growing list of retail chains in Germany which have already started filing law suits over lockdown measures includes homeware and building supplies store Obi and international clothing retailer Peek&Cloppenburg. They argue mass layoffs are inevitable if coronavirus restrictions on German stores continue.

mvb/dj (dpa, Reuters, AFP)