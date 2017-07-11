German court jails IS bride for crimes against humanity

The Munich Higher Regional Court on Monday jailed a German woman for 10 years after hearing she had stood idly by as a 5-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl was left to die of thirst in the sun.

The conviction of the 30-year-old Jennifer W. is one the first anywhere in the world related to the persecution of the Yazidi community by the "Islamic State" terrorist group.

What did the court hear?

The court found W. guilty of "two crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement", as well as aiding and abetting the girl's killing by failing to intervene.

The 30-year-old convert to Islam and her "Islamic State" (IS) husband Taha A.-J. "purchased" a Yazidi woman and child.

They were kept as household "slaves" while the couple were living in "Islamic State" (IS) occupied Mosul in 2015.

Watch video 04:37 Woman in Iraq searches for kidnapped Yazidis

"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonizing death of thirst in the scorching heat," prosecutors said during the trial.

"The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl."

Husband also faces verdict

W.'s husband is on trial in separate proceedings in Frankfurt. The verdict there is due in late November.

Identified only by her first name Nora, the girl's mother has testified in both Munich and Frankfurt about the torment allegedly visited on her child. During the case, the girl's mother testified that she was forced to watch her daughter die.

Taha A.-J. was arrested in Greece in May 2019 under a German arrest warrant and was transferred to Germany in October. His ongoing trial — the first against a former IS militant to deal with the IS genocide of the Yazidi — has attracted international attention.

Yazidis killed and enslaved

Syria and Iraq's Yazidi minorities were subjected to mass killings, abductions, and sexual slavery at the hands of IS. The ethnic group follows a religion that includes elements of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. The ultra-conservative Islamic militants consider them to be subhuman devil worshipers

In July, a court in Hamburg sentenced the widow of an "Islamic State" terrorist to extra jail time for using enslaved Yazidi girls to clean her home. She had already been convicted of being a part of the militant organization.

rc/aw (AFP, dpa)