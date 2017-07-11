German court jails IS bride for crimes against humanity

The Munich Higher Regional court on Monday jailed a German woman for 10 years after hearing she had stood idly by as a 5-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl was left to die of thirst in the sun.

The conviction of the 30-year-old Jennifer W. is one the first anywhere in the world related to the presecution of the Yazidi community by the "Islamic State" terrorist group.

What do we know about the case?

In 2018, W. told a police informant that during her first stay in IS territory in 2015 she saw her husband, Taha A.-J. punish the girl, purchased as a slave, for wetting the bed.

She alleged that he had chained the girl to a window in the scorching sun, where she died an agonizing death.

Jennifer W. has been on trial herself since April 2019 for doing nothing to save the girl. In that case, the girl's mother — also a slave in the same household — testified that she was forced to watch her daughter die.

Taha A.-J. was arrested in Greece in May 2019 under a German arrest warrant and was transferred to Germany in October. His ongoing trial — the first against a former IS militant to deal with the IS genocide of the Yazidi — has attracted international attention.

